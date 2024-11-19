It’s been over two years since Surface Season 1 dropped on Apple TV+ and nearly two years since it was renewed, so it seems about time for it to return, right?

The psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw follows Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. But as she sets out to put the pieces of her life back together, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

Season 1 dropped from July 29 through September 2, 2022. It was then renewed for its second season a few months later, on December 2, 2022. “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team,” Mbatha-Raw, who also serves as an executive producer, said at the time.

Where did Surface Season 1 leave off?

Sophie realized that what was thought to be a suicide attempt was really her trying to escape her new life to return to her old one, in London, where she was Tess, which she does at the end of Season 1. Her husband in San Francisco, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), however, wasn’t quite ready to let her go. But the more immediate concern? Answers about the mysterious Eliza (Millie Brady), whom Sophie had returned to London to find.

When will Surface Season 2 premiere?

Apple TV+ has yet to set a premiere date or window.

Who is returning for Surface Season 2?

Apple TV+ has yet to announce that, though it seems safe to say that in addition to Mbatha-Raw, Brady and Jackson-Cohen should have roles to play in Season 2.

The ensemble cast of Season 1 also included Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and François Arnaud.

What’s Surface Season 2 about?

When the renewal was announced, Apple TV+ revealed that having returned to her hometown of London, Season 2 will see “Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories — as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.”

The statements from Mbatha-Raw and creator Veronica West at the time also teased the upcoming season.

“I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London,” said Mbatha-Raw.

Added West, “This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world. I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two. It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine, and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

Is there a Surface Season 2 trailer?

Not yet.