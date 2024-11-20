CMA Awards, Get Real With Nature (Sir David Attenborough Profile, Netflix’s ‘Our Oceans’), Get Down With ‘Merry Gentlemen,’ No ‘Shrinking’ From the Truth

Disney / ABC

CMA Awards

Special 8/7c

Country music celebrates its own in a ceremony airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with four-time host Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning (who doesn’t sing) joined by 2023’s Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, a first-time host. Bryan and Wilson are among the many performers, a roster that includes a collaboration of Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, plus Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims in a mashup of their hits. Dierks Bentley leads a bluegrass-style tribute to Tom Petty, with George Strait receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

PBS

Nature

8/7c

The voice and presence that launched a seemingly countless number of timeless nature documentaries earns a Nature biographical portrait in Sir David Attenborough’s 98th year. The tireless conservationist, biologist, and filmmaker reflects on his career and travels with footage from his many productions while the special (titled Attenborough’s Life Journey) traces his beginnings as a boy obsessed with fossils to become the BBC presenter who opened the natural world to an avid TV audience.

Our Oceans

Documentary Premiere

And here’s a project Attenborough would most certainly appreciate. From makers of series including Our Planet and Blue Planet II comes a literally immersive five-part docuseries, narrated by Barack Obama, that plunges viewers into the teeming and interconnected world beneath the surface of Earth’s five oceans. Following the great global current around the world, Our Oceans spans from the Pacific to the Arctic, capturing dazzling and intimate behaviors including a family of sperm whales playing with a calf to comfort him while his mom hunts. With penguins, bottlenose dolphins, blue whales, polar bears and seals among the cast of characters, this deep dive is well worth taking.

The Merry Gentlemen

Movie Premiere

A week ago, we were introduced to Hot Frosty, the fable of a hunky snowman brought to life. This week, the streamer brings more whimsical heat to the holiday movie season with the abs-solutely saucy story of a former dancer (Britt Robertson) who enlists a bighearted pal (One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray) to help create an all-male dance revue to save her parents’ small-town watering hole. They might not go “the full Monty,” but the eggnog might reach the boiling point before the final number.

Apple TV+

Shrinking

There’s no shrinking from hard truths in this endearing comedy about therapists who could often use some counseling themselves. While Jimmy (Jason Segal) engages in “exposure therapy” with one of his more challenging clients, his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), tries to make amends with the best friend she betrayed, BFF Brian (Michael Urie) takes a sudden leap toward adoptive parenthood, and neighbor Liz (Christa Miller) risks upsetting her husband Derek (the great Ted McGinley) by hanging out in secret with her old friend Mac (Josh Hopkins). On the lighter side, Derek’s pal Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.) — or “Derrick 2,” as the friend group dubs him — gets much closer to Gaby (Jessica Williams), and we wholeheartedly approve.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: