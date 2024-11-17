‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head Recovering After Accidentally Shooting Himself

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Sundance Head, winner of The Voice’s 11th season, is “lucky and grateful to be alive” after accidentally shooting himself in a hunting accident on his Texas ranch.

Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, after paramedics found him with a gunshot wound to his stomach on Friday, November 15, according to TMZ.

A rep for the singer told CBS News the following day that Head was putting a gun away when it “slipped out of the holster, hit the side of the jeep and discharged into his stomach area.”

And Misty Head, Sundance’s wife, shared more details on his Facebook page on Friday, saying that the singer was “in good spirits” and suffered “no internal damage” in the accident.

Misty added: “He was out of the vehicle, reaching in to grab his .22. When he grabbed it, the .22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast, and he could see the bullet dislodging.”

Sundance couldn’t find his phone to call 911, Misty said, but he was able to make it to a roadway in hopes of flagging down a passing motorist. “Ten cars later, someone turned around to help and called 911,” she added. “Now, this is what he has told me… He is heavily medicated at the moment. He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by Life Flight and the doctors.”

A doctor told Misty that the bullet entered Sundance’s stomach above his navel and lodged in his abdominal wall, missing all vital organs, she said. “Him being on the bigger side was a good thing,” she explained. “[The] bullet is in his fatty tissue.”

Misty also thanked supporters for their prayers, saying those prayers were answered. And on Saturday, November 16, she said on Facebook that Sundance had been discharged from the hospital the night before. She also posted a photo of the tank top Sundance was wearing, which shows a gunshot in the middle of the shirt.

Sundance won The Voice Season 11 in 2016 as a member of Blake Shelton’s team. He previously reached the Top 16 of American Idol Season 6 in 2007. He released his most recent album, Starting Again, in 2022.