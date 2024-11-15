Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

We think we know where this is going. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, T.K.’s (Ronen Rubinstein) stepfather, Enzo (Henry Ian Cusick), has been arrested for multiple crimes, and now, in the November 18 episode, he’s facing some serious jail time. So what does that mean for his son and T.K.’s half-brother Jonah? Well, Enzo has a plan in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “The Quiet Ones.”

In the clip, which you can watch above, Enzo explains that he went all in on a startup, only for the tech to be bogus. Thousands of his employees were going to lose their jobs because of it, so he started moving money from other companies to hide their losses. Then, as T.K. aptly puts it, “It all came tumbling down.”

With Enzo looking at doing serious time, he wants T.K. to call his business manager to get Jonah set up at the best boarding school in Switzerland. Watch the full sneak peek above to see how T.K. feels about that. (And watch our aftershow, First Response, here, to see Rubinstein’s reaction when we speculate where this is going.)

The plan for Enzo did change over the years, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani tells us. “Going back to Season 2, we had talked about wanting to bring in Enzo, and we always thought we wanted him to have this crazy turn. We were actually going to play it originally more just for comedy, that Enzo would come in and he’d be this bazillionaire and then it turned out he was this Bernie Madoff kind of guy who was actually stealing money,” he says. “A couple things happened. One was that because Gwyn, T.K.’s mom, died, that storyline kind of went on ice and we didn’t really have a lot of use for it.”

He continues, “But then as we were getting near to the end of the series and talking about who T.K. is going to be, not just as a husband and a son, but also as a father, it allowed us to kind of tell this story full circle where we could bring back in really T.K.’s primary father figure. And as we started to approach it that way, we didn’t want to lose some of the brightness and the fun of what made us excited about Enzo to begin with, which is that he was a larger-than-life personality. But we also wanted to give him more humanity, that he really did have a big say in who T.K. ended up being.”

Then, after casting Cusick, “this incredible actor,” Raisani adds, “we wanted to give him a more nuanced light and dark to his character, that he was both capable of being a great man and a great parent to T.K. But also he has some foibles and weaknesses like all of us, and he made some big mistakes and he’s going to have to pay for them.”

Also coming up in “The Quiet Ones,” a gang killing leads Carlos (Rafael Silva) to new information on his father’s murder, T.K. contemplates a major life decision, and Owen (Rob Lowe) is determined to get Austin’s first responders’ health care coverages increased.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox