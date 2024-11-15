Did an American go missing because of a connection he made on an online dating site? That’s what the Fly Team is out to figure out in the November 19 episode of FBI: International, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Three days ago, 70-year-old Gilbert Schrader went missing in Warsaw, Tate (Christina Wolfe), fresh off her undercover assignment in the field, tells the team. He “checked into the hotel, left the premises, and then went dark. Can’t get a trace on his phone and police are still trying to locate his rental car.” It’s unclear at this time if they’re looking at an abduction.

He was in Poland after recently retiring from a business he owned in Delaware. Tate didn’t find any ties to his company in Warsaw. However, his bank statements may put the team on the right path: There are charges from an online dating service called Never Alone, which is mostly chat-based and “catering to Westerners with a penchant for Ukrainian women.”

Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) can’t believe “he thought this was legit.” But Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) sees the situation as a “lonely heart in his golden years [who] thinks he’s found true love. Really, someone’s angling for a Visa or cash.” They crop up all around, with their targets foreigners.

Gil’s daughter has landed in Poland and confirmed that Gil went to meet a woman from the site, Natalya, who has no date of birth, address listed, or even a last name. Watch the full sneak peek above for more details.

The logline for the episode, titled “The Future’s Looking Bright,” reveals a bit more about what’s going on: “When an American man is kidnapped in Warsaw alongside a Ukrainian woman he met on a dating site, the Fly Team heads to Poland to track down the mastermind behind the site.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS