Kathy Bates Reveals Why She Opted Against Reconstruction After Breast Cancer

Kathy Bates has been opening up about her double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis 12 years ago and why she chose not to have reconstruction surgery.

The Matlock star, 76, appeared on the latest episode of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler‘s MeSsy podcast, where she spoke about how a friend was “concerned” that she’d decided not to have reconstruction surgery.

“I decided not to have reconstruction ’cause at the age I was, I thought, you know, I really don’t wanna go through that. I just didn’t wanna go through it,” she said, per People.

“You know, I wasn’t in a relationship, I was older, and I didn’t think I would be in a relationship, and it’s always kind of like, why do I have to?” Bates continued.

She added, “This is really weird maybe, but I had really heavy breasts. They were like ten pounds when they removed them. Really big, big breasts, and I kind of enjoy not having breasts… it’s strange.”

Bates currently stars in the titular role of CBS’ Matlock reboot, which is based on the original Matlock TV series that starred Andy Griffith but with a gender-flipped lead.

The Oscar-winning actress said that while filming the show, the crew “devised this really cool” kind of “camisole” made of similar material to Spanx. “Very thin straps, and they put little, you know, false-y cups in it, and they’re so comfortable… they give me a nice shape,” she shared.

“I feel so good when I go out like that. For a while, I just didn’t go out with any prophylactics or at all, you know, or I went out with them and they’re hot and heavy and they made me unhappy,” Bates added.

Applegate, who underwent a double mastectomy after her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis, told Bates that she did opt for reconstructive surgery. “But I don’t have nipples and I don’t really care about that part. I don’t need them. I’m totally fine,” she shared.

“Like you could go out with a tank top without a bra, and there’s no like pokey guys coming out,” the Dead To Me star quipped.