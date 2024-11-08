‘Matlock’ Star Reveals Hilarious Way Kathy Bates Announced Series Renewal

Skye P. Marshall found out on her birthday that Matlock was renewed for a second season, and she heard it straight from Kathy Bates as a birthday present. The actor tells TV Insider that she spilled the renewal beans to a crowd of senior women outside of a Broadway theater in Manhattan out of sheer excitement during this video call with Bates and showrunner/creator Jennie Snyder Urman. When she screamed the news, the women cheered and said, “I love Matlock!” Marshall reveals. Luckily, the news was announced to the world the very next day, and those women turned out to be trustworthy protectors of spoilers. Marshall shares the full story of how she learned about Matlock‘s “incredible” renewal with TV Insider.

Matlock‘s Season 2 pickup was announced on October 22. Only two episodes had aired on CBS by then, leaving the cast and creators stunned and delighted by the early renewal, Marshall tells TV Insider. Snyder Urman and star/executive producer Bates called Marshall together to share the happy news on her birthday, October 21, but Marshall’s excited yells drowned out their comments about keeping the news a secret. Oops!

“You’re the first person I’m going to share this with. True story: I was in Times Square with my girlfriend, who actually is the one who helped me with the audition for Matlock,” Marshall starts off. “She and I were heading to a Broadway play to see Left on Tenth, and I’m walking down and there’s the long line outside of the theater full of people over 65 because, you know, it’s Left on Tenth. I get the call and it’s on my birthday, my actual birthday. So I’m like, oh, they’re calling to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ because I’m the only cast member that didn’t have a birthday while filming. This is cool. So they called me and they’re just like, oh, happy birthday! And then Jennie Snyder Urman says, ‘Kathy has a birthday gift for you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, what do you got for me? You already sent me these beautiful flowers!’ And she’s like, ‘We got picked up for a Season 2.'”