Go Birds! The City of Brotherly Love is felling the love in Christmas on Call, a heartwarming tale of kindness and connection among a handful of Philadelphia first responders. Almost makes up for the crowd booing Santa at a 1968 Eagles game (a real thing, look it up!).

“[It] is the perfect location for a movie about sacrifice, teamwork, dedication, and romance at Christmas,” says Camden Simmons, Director of Programming for Hallmark Media, admitting that it was also a great time to toast the local football team for their just-dropped charity album, A Philly Special Christmas Album.

“Its city is renowned for its passion, diversity, and community…all of which are vital elements of this movie,” Simmons continues. It’s also a town known for family, so look for local NFL star Jason Kelce‘s mom Donna in a cameo (she also pops up in A Chiefs Love Story to rep her K.C.-playing kid Travis!)

Sara Canning (Holiday Road) stars as emergency-room doctor Hannah Williams, a recent Philly transplant who warms up to the city’s hustle and bustle by spending her free time with the sweetly optimistic EMT Wes Sullivan (Holidazed’s charismatic Ser’Darius Blain). Over the course of the film, the two discover that, despite their high-pressure jobs, it’s important to slow down sometimes and let someone else help them.

While Wes and Hannah share the light shows, holiday events, and cheesesteaks of Rocky Balboa’s hometown, sparks are also flying for Wes’ cop cousin (Reena Jolly) and a fellow officer (Erik Athavale). But this isn’t your typical meet-cute: It turns out these two tried their hand at dating a year ago and now need to sort out a messy misunderstanding that derailed their romance if they’re going to be able to work together.

And back at Hannah’s hospital, in easily the movie’s most emotional subplots, a devoted nurse (Monique Marcker) tries to stay merry and keep things under control despite her hidden sadness surrounding a loved one’s military deployment. All of these stories intersect and impact each character, like a Love Actually for unsung heroes.

“Hallmark has long showcased a variety of ways people celebrate Christmas,” adds Jennifer Kramer, Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Programming. “But when it comes to first responders, their duties and work schedules often don’t allow for them to celebrate in traditional ways. We wanted to detail how the responders find ways to embrace the holidays, new traditions, and time with loved ones, even as they perform their heroic work.”

Christmas on Call, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 22, Hallmark Channel