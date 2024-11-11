‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Christian Weissmann Joins ‘B&B’ as Electra’s Creepy Ex

Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Saved By The Bell star Christian Weissmann joins The Bold and the Beautiful this week and is looking to stir up trouble.

As per MichaelFairmanTV, a preview aired at the end of Friday’s (November 8) episode, giving fans their first glimpse of Weissmann’s mysterious character, Remy Pryce, a figure from Electra Forrester’s (Laneya Grace) past. Grace made her debut on the soap on October 22.

The clip shows Weissmann’s character in a dark room, staring at photos of Electra on a laptop. The walls of the room are also covered in pictures of Electra, suggesting Remy has a twisted obsession with the Forrester Creations jewelry designer.

“Of course, anything is better than what I left behind,” Electra says in the preview in a conversation with Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer). It seems safe to say she is talking about a disturbing past with Remy.

Weissmann’s arrival on the CBS daytime drama comes as Electra and Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) have hit it off romantically. What kind of chaos will Remy bring to this budding new relationship?

Making his on-screen television debut on Girl Meets World in 2014, Weissmann is best known for playing Nate on the Saved by The Bell reboot from 2020 to 2021. His other credits include A Girl Named Jo, American Housewife, The Dream Motel, Solve, Dear White People, and Potwins.

In addition to acting, Weissmann is also an accomplished writer and poet who has published work in the Los Angeles Times and HuffPost. He released his debut poetry collection, Her, Him & I: Poems, in June of this year.

Are you excited to see Weissmann join The Bold and the Beautiful? What do you think it means for Electra and Will? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.