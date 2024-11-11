Sting and Jennifer Hudson Join ‘The Voice,’ Daddy Issues ‘in the Shadows,’ ‘Poppa’s’ Ex Factor, Superman’s Big Secret

Casey Durkin / NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The hit singing competition welcomes aboard more power players when Sting (making his Voice debut) and EGOT Jennifer Hudson (a coach in seasons 13 and 15) arrive as “mega mentors,” with Sting advising Michael Bublé’s and Reba McEntire’s teams while J.Hud gives counsel to Snoop Dogg’s and Gwen Stefani’s singers. They’ll help prepare the contestants for the pivotal Knockouts, where three teammates face off, each singing songs of their own choosing while their rivals observe. The coaches choose a winner to move on to the Playoffs, with each getting one save and one steal.

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

In one of the funniest episodes yet in the (sorry to say) final season of the supernatural comedy, renowned British comedian Steve Coogan materializes as the wispy yet undeniably charming ghost of Lord Roderick Cravensworth, long-estranged father to the unforgiving vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry). His arrival triggers unhappy memories for Laszlo, who’s peeved when his housemates each succumb to Roderick’s flattery. (The ghost even pretends to be impressed by Colin Robinson’s vault of Funko figurines!) While the vamp tries to discern his dad’s true intentions, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are convinced their newly discovered neighbors are dreaded shape-shifters, though Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has another theory.

Poppa’s House

8:30/7:30c

Wendy Raquel Robinson, a sitcom veteran who held her own opposite Steve Harvey for years in The Steve Harvey Show before playing The Game, makes her first appearance as Poppa’s (Damon Wayans) formidable ex-wife Catherine. She joins forces with daughter-in-law Nina’s (Tetona Jackson) stuffy dad, JJ (Geoffrey Owens), to oppose Poppa when he argues for his grandson staying in public school instead of shelling out for an elite private school.

Superman & Lois

8/7c

Seems all or most of Smallville is beginning to suspect that Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Superman may not be strangers, and sons Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) aren’t making it any easier for him to protect his secret identity. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has her own problems, when she considers the future of The Gazette as the superhero series nears the finish line.

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

Young rookie Gibbs (Austin Stowell) goes on his first undercover assignment, paired with Lala (Mariel Molino) on a case involving a dead Navy seaman who may have breached national security by leaking top-secret intel. Lala has been a helpful partner for the newbie as he learns the ropes, but some personal issues cause her to begin questioning her place on the NIS team.

