Sting and Jennifer Hudson Join ‘The Voice,’ Daddy Issues ‘in the Shadows,’ ‘Poppa’s’ Ex Factor, Superman’s Big Secret
Sting and Jennifer Hudson sign on as “mega mentors” for The Voice’s Knockouts round. Vampire meets ghost when the spirit of Laszlo’s debonair father drops by on What We Do in the Shadows. Sitcom veteran Wendy Raquel Robinson guests on Poppa’s House as Poppa’s formidable ex-wife. Superman’s secret identity as Clark Kent is in jeopardy on Superman & Lois.
The Voice
The hit singing competition welcomes aboard more power players when Sting (making his Voice debut) and EGOT Jennifer Hudson (a coach in seasons 13 and 15) arrive as “mega mentors,” with Sting advising Michael Bublé’s and Reba McEntire’s teams while J.Hud gives counsel to Snoop Dogg’s and Gwen Stefani’s singers. They’ll help prepare the contestants for the pivotal Knockouts, where three teammates face off, each singing songs of their own choosing while their rivals observe. The coaches choose a winner to move on to the Playoffs, with each getting one save and one steal.
What We Do in the Shadows
In one of the funniest episodes yet in the (sorry to say) final season of the supernatural comedy, renowned British comedian Steve Coogan materializes as the wispy yet undeniably charming ghost of Lord Roderick Cravensworth, long-estranged father to the unforgiving vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry). His arrival triggers unhappy memories for Laszlo, who’s peeved when his housemates each succumb to Roderick’s flattery. (The ghost even pretends to be impressed by Colin Robinson’s vault of Funko figurines!) While the vamp tries to discern his dad’s true intentions, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are convinced their newly discovered neighbors are dreaded shape-shifters, though Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has another theory.
Poppa’s House
Wendy Raquel Robinson, a sitcom veteran who held her own opposite Steve Harvey for years in The Steve Harvey Show before playing The Game, makes her first appearance as Poppa’s (Damon Wayans) formidable ex-wife Catherine. She joins forces with daughter-in-law Nina’s (Tetona Jackson) stuffy dad, JJ (Geoffrey Owens), to oppose Poppa when he argues for his grandson staying in public school instead of shelling out for an elite private school.
Superman & Lois
Seems all or most of Smallville is beginning to suspect that Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Superman may not be strangers, and sons Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) aren’t making it any easier for him to protect his secret identity. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has her own problems, when she considers the future of The Gazette as the superhero series nears the finish line.
NCIS: Origins
Young rookie Gibbs (Austin Stowell) goes on his first undercover assignment, paired with Lala (Mariel Molino) on a case involving a dead Navy seaman who may have breached national security by leaking top-secret intel. Lala has been a helpful partner for the newbie as he learns the ropes, but some personal issues cause her to begin questioning her place on the NIS team.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale (7/6c, MeTV): Parting was never more sweetly sorrowful than when an estimated 105 million viewers — still a record for a scripted TV series — tuned in on February 28, 1983, to say farewell to the doctors and staff of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital when their tour of duty ended after 11 seasons. In what has become an annual Veterans Day tradition, MeTV airs the uncut series finale as a three-hour special, including interviews with cast members and creators.
- Antiques Roadshow (8/7c, PBS): In the third edition of “Extraordinary Finds,” the show reveals what happened next after valuable items were appraised by Roadshow’s experts.
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7, Fox): T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) turns 30, but the paramedic’s celebration is soured when Owen (Rob Lowe) clashes with his stepdad Enzo (Lost’s Henry Ian Cusick). Elsewhere, Tommy (Gina Torres) begins facing her medical situation, while the 126 attempts triage surgery for a man impaled by a tree. Followed by Rescue: Hi-Surf (9/8c), with a search for paragliders who went missing after a down draft plunged them into the ocean.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): The block is in for a shock and a new appreciation for what matters in life when they learn news about one of their neighbors in an episode titled “Welcome to the Great Beyond.”
- An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood (8 pm/ET, repeated at midnight/ET, RFD-TV): A Veterans Day-themed tribute to the country-music star features performances by Big & Rich, Crystal Gayle, Gavin McGraw, The Oak Ridge Boys and many others, with Greenwood performing his signature tune “God Bless the U.S.A.” while two renovated homes are donated to veteran service members.
- My Brilliant Friend (9/8c, HBO): The acclaimed series based on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels wraps its fourth and final season, spanning 60 years in the complicated friendship of Elena (Alba Rohrwacher) and Lila (Irene Maiorino).
- NCIS (9/8c, CBS): The team works with the CIA to learn what secrets an aging spy might be keeping. (Shades of Slow Horses.)
- Independent Lens (10/9c, PBS): Acknowledging Veterans Day in the moving documentary Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen, filmmaker Manny Marquez follows his Marine brother Anthony’s journey to honor fallen comrades in his unit from Afghanistan, traveling to each of the Gold Star families to deliver battlefield crosses he carved in their memory.
- Ally McBeal (streaming on Hulu): All five seasons of David E. Kelley’s trendsetting legal comedy (1997-2002) are once again available for streaming.