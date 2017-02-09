‘How To Get Away With Murder’: If Frank Didn’t Kill Wes, Who Did? (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
Comments
ALFRED ENOCH, BILLY BROWN
Preview
ABC/Image Group LA

How to Get Away With Murder

 More

Sure, poor Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) died in a fiery explosion in the midseason finale of ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder and, yes, Frank may have confessed to the crime in last week’s episode but we also saw that video of Wes leaving Frank’s car before he was killed. I’m thinking Frank may not be the guilty party there’s much more to the story, right?

The good news for HTGAWM fans is with the power of backstory and flashbacks (staples of the successful drama from Shondaland), the pieces are still being put together as to what exactly happened to Wes and who is responsible.

'How to Get Away with Murder': Can We Believe Frank's Confession? (RECAP)
Related

'How to Get Away with Murder': Can We Believe Frank's Confession? (RECAP)

TV Guide Magazine has partnered with Celebrity Page TV to cover the hottest shows like HTGAWM and here’s a piece featuring West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman talking to Enoch and Billy Brown (Nate) about what we’re going to see in the coming episodes.

Check out the story here:

How To Get Away With Murder, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC.

How to Get Away With Murder - ABC

How to Get Away With Murder where to stream

How to Get Away With Murder

Alfred Enoch

Billy Brown

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler in 'Criminal Minds'
1
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Reid & Simmons Updates
Liam McIntyre in SPARTACUS: WAR OF THE DAMNED
2
‘Spartacus’ Returning to Starz With All New Sequel Series
Peter Mendoza, Fabrizio Guido, Juliet Rylance & Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' Season 2
3
Meet the Cast & Characters of ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
4
Who Should Be Rihanna’s Guest Performer During Super Bowl Halftime?
Chip Zein, Asher Grodman, and Laraine Newman in 'Ghosts' Season 2
5
‘Ghosts’: Asher Grodman on Meeting Trevor’s Parents & Tara Reid