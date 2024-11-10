Intelligence Analyst Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) is going to be stepping out of her comfort zone in the November 12 episode of FBI: International.

In “The Unwinnable War,” the deputy inspector general calls on Tate to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid. Below, Wolfe previews the assignment and how Tate is feeling about it, especially when she considers her daughter, and more.

Tate’s going into the field and undercover. Preview the case and why she says yes.

Christina Wolfe: Tate is offered her first undercover mission with the Fly Team in Madrid, which is essentially a honey trap operation in which she needs to gain the trust of a seemingly corrupt DEA Agent Lopez [Bobby Soto] because she wants to try to prove his corruption and possible involvement in this murder of this fellow DEA agent.

What makes her ready for this?

I mean, that’s the big question, is whether she’s ready for it at all. She feels she’s ready for this because she speaks fluent Spanish and also because she happens to look like this agent that won his trust previously, the one who died. And so with those credentials, plus the fact that she’s a surveillance expert, she feels that she’s ready to take this on. But also I think more than whether she’s capable, she feels a strong desire to prove herself within the team and for the new leader, Wes, and also to prove to herself that this is something that she’s capable of.

What are her biggest concerns that she’ll be facing on this assignment?

Her main two concerns would be whether she’s capable enough, good enough to do it. She starts off very confidently thinking that she can do it, and then as it goes on and she realizes how dangerous this man is and the extent to which she could be in danger, then her confidence starts to fail. Her other concern is for her daughter because she has two lives—she’s got her work life and she has her home life, and this episode really puts that to the test of, how is she going to navigate these two worlds?

How does Tate feel about how she’s balancing those two parts of her life?

It’s a bit of a see-saw. Sometimes she kind of throws herself into her work and then she sort of feels guilty and then tries to scale back or backtrack. And then there are other points at which she feels like her loyalty should be at home, and what is she doing? So I don’t think that she ever really feels like she’s doing it right, but she’s trying her best, which I think is very relatable.

Now she also has Tank, it seems.

Yeah, I know. [Laughs] It’s funny actually because she doesn’t live with Tank, but she does take responsibility of him because he’s in the office.

It’s just extending to off hours it seems. And why not? I mean, it seems like Lili loves the dog, too.

I know, and she loves the dog. And also it’s very fun to be in scenes with both of them because it’s so unpredictable, isn’t it, when you work with an animal. And also, I mean, the actress who plays Lili is super professional, but it’s always very fun to see what will happen when you have these new characters brought in.

You brought up that she wants to kind of prove herself to her new boss. Wes does seem to be settling in nicely as the new team leader. What does Tate think of him as the boss?

I think Tate, like the others, at first would want to feel him out and see what he’s about because he’s new. But I think even from the beginning, Tate welcomed him with open arms because there was this interim boss—they needed somebody to be the leader—and this guy was not pulling his weight, and I don’t think Tate felt that he was a good leader. And so when Wes does show up and has this natural leadership and is so invested in the cases, I think Tate responds to that really well. She really respects him.

