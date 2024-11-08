Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Fire Country Season 3 Episode 4 “Keep Your Cool.”]

Everyone’s feeling the heat in the latest Fire Country episode—especially exes Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), just after she’s expressed concerns that they’re too dangerous for each other, despite his assertion he can be boring and wait for her. But with temperatures reaching 110 degrees and the call of an ice bath …

Gabriela’s facing her wedding invoice of $8,000—for a wedding that never happened! Bode tries to get her to talk to him, arguing that just because they’re trying not to be “us,” it doesn’t mean they can’t talk. It’s been two weeks since they caught up. But they need to find a new normal, she says … and they do, sort of.

The crew is called to a stalled elevator rescue, and Gabriela and her father Manny (Kevin Alejandro), along due to his experience, are the ones to take point. (This comes as she’s still ignoring his calls.) But the elevator, due to power surges, drops while they’re in it, and as much as Bode wants to leap into action to help, he does restrain himself, as Jake (Jordan Calloway) stresses he must do; he can’t just be a solo operator like he has been. But even as the situation becomes more and more dire—Manny passes out from the heat, then apologizes to his daughter for how they’ve been—Bode is able to listen to Jake and hold himself back until his captain sends him down the shaft ahead to bring electrolytes to those trapped in the elevator.

After, Gabriela echoes Manny’s earlier sentiment, that she doesn’t want them to end like this but adds she’s not ready yet. Then, back at the station, she goes to take an ice bath to cool down and finds Bode (in high spirits since he’s moving on to Phase 3 as a cadet) there, with the same idea. He offers to go if she needs space, but she says it’s too hot for space, and they sit opposite each other on the sides of the tub. Should they be talking in their new normal, he wonders. Maybe not, she acknowledges, but maybe it’s too hot to talk, too. He reminds her she told him they’re bad for each other, but that’s just what she’s in the mood for … and they go and hook up in Vince’s Airstream, currently parked in the station because he has nowhere else to put it. They’re now, as she puts it, “very good friends.”

How long before this crashes and burns? How do you think this is going to go for Gabriela and Bode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS