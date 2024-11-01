Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Bode (Max Thieriot) faces his next obstacle as a cadet in the latest Fire Country: drills. And Diane Farr, who directed the episode, admits “that was the scariest day.”

Those drills are also the scene for quite a bit of family drama, with Vince’s (Billy Burke) father (Jeff Fahey) giving Bode a tip he doesn’t want. And speaking of drama, Bode and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) confess to the mistake they made during the helicopter rescue that interrupted her wedding, and after that goes their way, take a moment to talk about their relationship. It’s always a little dangerous with them, she points out, though he insists he can be boring. He offers to wait for her, but as she puts it, they keep playing with fire, and they need to stop before they burn their lives down.

Below, Farr takes us inside directing some memorable scenes from the episode and teases what’s ahead.

Talk about directing those drills. They were intense.

Diane Farr: That was the scariest day. Thank you for noticing. Okay, so that was my fire day. It was all inside this brick building that was totally small. You couldn’t even fit all the crew members in there one at a time. And we had to light it on fire for the entire day. And the thing that I most worried about was an actress wearing that much gear because it’s literally backbreaking. I did it at her age and I’ve done it at my age and all I kept doing was trying to redesign the shot so I could get that gear off of her over and over. And the other directors kept saying to me, fire is just like another day. It’s not actually harder than it seems. It’s just like one more element. I didn’t believe them at all, and I still don’t think it’s entirely true because it’s hot and you have to be careful and we design a shot and then someone would come in and say, that’s unsafe, and we’d have to undo it. That was terrifying and I was so afraid to waste their time when it was heavy and it was hot, but we got through it in the day we were supposed to. So I think that means check, I did the job.

It looks great on screen.

The shot when Bode’s standing there and the fire’s rolling over his head? That felt kind of good.

I love the moments we got of Sharon and Vince at Smokey’s—the scene with the hug from behind and then the one near the end. What was your approach to those quieter moments that really highlight their relationship?

He and I have always had a thing of when they physically come together. We’ll block a scene like normal people. And in Season 2, I feel like what used to happen, we’d finish blocking and then I’d say, oh wait, but they have to do their Vince-Sharon thing, because they’re physically tied to each other so we have a habit to block the scene for what we’re saying and then figure out where we come physically together. So I think originally that scene probably started like a hug, but it just felt like you could see more of his expression if I got behind him and we could really see his face. That was the genesis of it.

Then comes that last scene with Bode and Gabriela in the car—and great job directing that. What can you say about what’s coming up there and does their decision make it easier or harder for Sharon? Given Manny (Kevin Alejandro) asked her to keep them apart…

Manny has asked Sharon to keep them apart, and I don’t know that Sharon agrees with that one. I don’t know if people would’ve liked Vince and I getting together when we started. That scene in the car was so exciting to me. It was like seeing Bode in regular clothes. He had a second of his head outside the window. He’s had a win at everything. He’s going to get to be a cadet. He’s going to get the girl. He is going to just have a normal life for a second, and all I could really sit on in the end is the melancholy of two people that love each other and keep not working. That was my biggest feeling sitting there. And also if I can just say honestly, I wouldn’t go back to 31 years old if my life depended on it. You’re so dying, Am I going to breed? Am I going to get married? Am I going to do what my parents did? Am I going to get a house in the suburbs? Everything is so laden on top of a relationship. That was the feeling in there. Can we do everything or do we do nothing?

I’m really enjoying the Sharon and Eve (Jules Latimer) scenes we’re getting this season because I love seeing two women on top in their jobs, both doing well, but then the moments where they can actually talk with each other.

Yes, it’s so fun. They’ve really found Eve’s flow this season. We get to meet her whole family and she’s not just a boss. She’s like a full person in an entirely male world., I think actually you’re right, the two characters are doing the same thing in different locations, but then can come together as, hey, here’s what it feels like in my male-dominated world, which she and I kind of do in real life. [Laughs]

There’s talk about how Jared Padalecki’s character Camden is going to maybe draw out the dangerous side of Bode and has unconventional tactics when it comes to firefighting. How does Sharon feel about that?

I think you already know how Sharon feels about that. They are not going to be fast friends. Well, we’ll see if they ever get there, but it’s not a home run right off the top.

We’re going to see Mickey (Morena Baccarin) again before Sheriff Country launches and I’m excited about that because Mickey and Sharon’s relationship is better now. So what are you hoping to see there from the sisters?

I am excited to see them squabble. My favorite thing is that there’s no treacle between them. They’re not emotionally clingy sisters. They’re not huggy and kissy. I love the little sparring between them. Morena is so fun to work with. She’s so smart and prepared and knows exactly what she wants to do and she’s another woman with a very powerful job on top of things. I’m excited for the scenes in the car. She’s so funny. It’s nonstop like someone pushing you on your game the whole time.

And it’s a whole other side that we hadn’t seen of Sharon before, which I like.

Me too, that she has someone where she can be a little bit vulnerable with, where she’s totally not in charge, where she’s not loved, where she’s made so many mistakes. That’s really a joy to play.

What else is coming up with Sharon? Will we see you in the middle of any major rescues coming up?

In the very next episode, there is a rescue coming up that’s really wild and sort of Stanley Kubrick-esque. Our next director did something really interesting. It’s probably going to be the prettiest rescue of the season.

Is that the elevator rescue you’re talking about?

It is. It’s like in a shaft. Most of the episode takes place in the shaft. It looks amazing. Nicole Rubio is the director of that.

I’ve talked to Tia Napolitano about redemption for Luke (Michael Trucco) this season. We’re starting to see that. What can you say about what’s coming up there and what does Sharon think of Luke now because it’s been back and forth?

The back and forth keeps going. Sometimes I say things to him that are so sarcastic. I say, guys, remember he gave me the kidney. I feel bad as an actress. Come on. He and I never stop sparring at one point. The whole family is there, everybody is in a room and he says something slightly obnoxious to me and I repeat it back to him like I’m five years old. They are right at each other. That’s the most brother-sister relationship I have on the show and it keeps going.

Are you going to direct again this season?

No, I have a day job. Other people need jobs, so definitely not. I hope to be asked back next year.

