Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters after conceding the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 6).

Harris, who declined to speak to her supporters at her election headquarters on Tuesday night when the race was not officially called, spoke from her alma mater at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“My heart is full today—full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” she said in her message to voters. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, but hear me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

“We must accept the results of this election,” she continued. “Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I told him that we will help him and his team with that transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Still, Harris touted the virtues of democracy, which was a core tenet of her campaign as she argued Trump was an autocrat in waiting. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. And anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. At the same, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution.”

She went on to thank President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Governor Tim Walz, and his family, saying, “I know your service to our nation will continue.”

And to her followers who are upset by the results, she said, “To everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged.”

Watch the full speech below.