‘The View’ Stars Offer Despondent Reactions to Donald Trump’s Reelection (VIDEO)

On Wednesday’s (November 6) live show, the cohosts of The View had a lot of reflecting to do after the 2024 presidential election was called in favor of Donald Trump. Most of the panelists were dressed in black to match the funereal mood of the moment, but some still tried to offer optimism.

While on the verge of tears, Joy Behar said, “My takeaway is that the system worked. We live in a democracy. People spoke. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagreed with the decision that the people made, but I feel very, very hopeful that we have a democratic system in this country. We should value it. We should love it. We should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest, which I’m sure it will. I’ve been through this before with [Richard] Nixon. It’s been very difficult. But boy oh boy do we have a country if we can keep it.”

Sara Haines added that while she was disappointed with the outcome, she vowed, “I’m not going to stop marching.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin also admitted it was not the result she voted for, but said, “We live in a democracy. I have my vote. Millions of people cast their votes… Tens of millions of Americans, our friends, our neighbors, our family members voted for Donald Trump. We disagree with them. I know we all do at this table, but they are good, decent people who are patriots and love this country, and I can’t speak to what drove them to the conclusion of being with him, but I think it’s a moment for us to listen to each other.” She went on to add that she’s heard rumblings of people who might be vying for jobs in the Trump administration and said there are some good people in that group.

Sunny Hostin was positively shell-shocked. “I’m profoundly disturbed… I think that in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration, but we know now, and we know now that he will have almost unfettered power,” she said, adding, “I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their Social Security and care. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter, who now has less rights than I had.” Hostin went on to demand that the “convicted felon box on employment applications better be taken off” in the wake of Trump’s election.

For Ana Navarro, who was on the ground at Kamala Harris’ election headquarters Tuesday night, she found the entire evening to be “very sad” but said, “But today, unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won. I hope for the best for our country, and I commit to our LGBTQ, our immigrants, to our elderly, to our young girls, to the women that we will not stop fighting.”

Whoopi Goldberg said that her insistence that viewers vote didn’t come with an instruction as to who to choose because “I wanted to make sure people exercise that right” that “too many people that I know died trying to vote.” She also praised Harris for pulling out a campaign in the space of just two months. She also insisted, “I’m still not going to say his name.”

