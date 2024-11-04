John Oliver shared his final thoughts on the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Sunday’s (November 3) Last Week Tonight, and got tearful as he urged people to vote in an epic monologue.

The British-born comedian, who is now an American citizen, also got his audience laughing with his reaction to Donald Trump‘s response to the Puerto Rico backlash.

The late-night host reminded viewers of the controversial comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Oliver then threw to a video Trump recently shared of Cuban group Los Tres de la Habana performing “The Trump Song” in 2020. “He posted that without comment. And if it was meant as an apology to Puerto Ricans, it’s worth noting that is a Cuban band,” Oliver said.

“Although, I do admit that is a very catchy song, and I do appreciate that the lyrics are, ‘Oh my god, I will vote for Trump,'” he continued. “Which sounds like someone realizing in real time that they’re an absolute dips**t.”

Later in his monologue, Oliver looked ahead to the election on Tuesday, November 5, where he imagined a world in which Trump lost the vote to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“There’s one final thing I’m going to be very excited for on Tuesday, and that is: If Donald Trump loses this election, he’s basically finished,” he stated. “I know he’d put us through hell before he left the stage, but when the dust settled, he’d have lost two elections in a row, and he’d be campaigning as an 82-year-old next time. I think he’d be done. And doesn’t that sound great?”

An emotional Oliver added, “I know the problems he’s a symptom of would, of course, remain, but we wouldn’t have to deal with him anymore. Wouldn’t it be great to live in a world where he’s no longer an active threat, just an annoyance? Where he can yell about ice cream machines and complain about windmills and we all have the option of just not giving a shit about any of it at all?”

He concluded, “I want so badly to live in that world, and I hope everyone does everything in their power in the next 48 hours to make that world possible.”