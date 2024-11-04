Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice‘s latest season has found its Mega Mentor — make that Mentors — as Sting and Jennifer Hudson join the mix to provide support and guidance through the upcoming Knockouts.

As fans of NBC‘s long-running music competition know, Hudson previously served as a coach and her role as a Mega Mentor marks her first return since Season 15. Meanwhile, this will be Sting’s first time in a mentorship role on the series which is celebrating its ongoing 26th season at the network.

Together, Sting and Hudson will join the current panel of coaches to help prepare team members for the Knockouts beginning Monday, November 11. But it will be a divided effort as Sting assists coaches Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani and Hudson offers a helping hand to the singers on Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire‘s teams.

The three-way Knockouts will see artists paired against two other teammates, but this time around, they’ll be given the opportunity to select their own songs to perform individually, while their direct competitors watch and wait. Alongside the coaches, genre-bender Sting and vocal powerhouse Hudson will lend their years of experience and knowledge to the artists eager to become The Voice‘s next big winner.

Coaches will then choose the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, which is the last round before the Live Shows. Meanwhile, each coach has one save and one steal in this round.

Sting and Hudson are the perfect Mega Mentor candidates as he’s a 17-time Grammy winner and Hudson is an EGOT talent. Together, they follow in the footsteps of other Mega Mentors for the series which in recent years has included Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd, and Ed Sheeran as well as current coaches McEntire and Snoop.

Don’t miss it for yourself, stay tuned for the Knockouts on The Voice as the NBC favorite makes way for two more music legends.

The Voice, Season 26, Mondays, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC (streaming next day on Peacock)