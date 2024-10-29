Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The battle rounds are well underway on The Voice, and the next duo that will take the stage on Tuesday’s (October 29) episode are Team Snoop Dogg favorites DREION and Georgia Starner. Their performance of “Perfect Combination” (a duet originated by Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill in 1984) leaves their coach totally “distraught” over the decision ahead.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at their battle (in the above-embedded video), and in it, fans will see that both singers play to their strengths throughout the performance. DREION brings his satiny tones into bear with some well-chosen note spikes throughout, while Georgia dazzles with her ever-increasing low note reach and confident delivery.

After their showcase, Reba McEntire refuses to choose who she’d recommend to win the battle. “Georgia, you look absolutely beautiful. Love that outfit. You’ve got a great range. Great vocals. And DREION, your vocals are incredible also. You guys are so well-matched,” she says in the sneak peek. “I don’t have a critique. I don’t have one way or the other to go, so you’re on your own there Snoop Dogg.”

Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, is willing to name names but offered that both deserved to win for different reasons. “I don’t know what to do because you have so many strengths, Georgia. You do runs. You have a cool, deep voice. I think that you have a really amazing gift. And I’m excited for your future no matter what happens on this show. And DREION, you are literally one of the greatest singers I’ve ever heard. Your voice is just natural and beautiful. I guess if we were just going on the voice, I’d have to say DREION. But if we were going on like package, I would say Georgia because you’re going somewhere I know that,” she says.

Then, Michael Bublé also has some kind words to share for both contestants, saying, “Georgia, you have a really great voice. You really do. You proved that soul has nothing to do with the color of your skin. You are a soulful, beautiful singer. You feel it. You have a rich tone, rich notes. And DREION I just want to be like you. You have the most incredible voice. You are smooth as silk, my friend…. There is no loser here. Both of you are incredible.”

That just leaves Snoop Dogg himself to split the difference between his two potential stars, and as he struggles with the choice quite a bit, he decides to deliver a lovely send-off speech to whoever he’s not choosing to stay.

“I love the fact that they took the notes, and they really put them to use. They sounded amazing working together. This is hard. I didn’t even think it was going to be this hard, but I don’t even feel like talking about all that. I’m scared to pick the wrong one, ’cause there ain’t no wrong one. They’re both right,” he says. “My heart is beating really fast now, ya’ll, because I love both of these artists, and I feel like they both could really win The Voice. And I feel like they both are superstars in their own right. Damn, I just don’t want to break anybody’s heart. And I want everybody to understand that this opportunity, this exposure, these millions of people that are watching you, whatever happens after this is not based on today, it’s what you do with today. So just know that.”

After an agonizing few seconds, he jokes, “Damn can’t we go to a commercial break?” When McEntire then asks if it would really help, he answers in the affirmative saying, “It really would, Reba, because I don’t know what to do. I’m so distraught right now.”

Fans will, of course, have to tune in Tuesday night to find out who wins this battle, but after listening, who’s your pick to advance? Hit the comments below to let us know!

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC