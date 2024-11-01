‘The Great British Baking Show’: Noel Fielding ‘Upset’ After Shock Elimination

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 6]

The latest episode of Great British Baking Show saw a huge fan favorite eliminated from the competition.

Nelly, a 44-year-old palliative care assistant originally from Slovakia, became the sixth baker to depart the tent after failing to impress the judges during Autumn Week. Despite her enthusiasm and self-taught skills, Nelly couldn’t quite match up to her fellow bakers in this tense week of the competition.

Autumn Week saw judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith task the remaining seven contestants with the usual Signature, Technical, and Showstopper rounds. This included making an autumnal pie for the Signature bake, a vegan Parkin for the Technical, and a cake featuring autumnal vegetables for the Showstopper.

The judges chose 19-year-old dentistry student Sumayah as this week’s Star Baker and Nelly as the sixth contestant to be eliminated.

Speaking after her elimination, Nelly remained in good spirits, saying, “It’s not commiseration, it is a positive. I am so ready to leave. I never ever thought I would get to round six! I know my children are so proud.”

“It’s not to teach them to win. It is to teach them to enjoy. Don’t cry! Everyone is crying,” she continued. “Of course, I am happy in each of your heart is a piece of Nelly and you are never going to forget me. Cake we can bake! I was ready to leave and felt it was my time to go.”

“I entered as an ash girl and I become a phoenix. I would recommend anyone who is not confident, who doesn’t believe in themselves to really come and try because they changed my life. It was an amazing experience.” – Nelly. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/TmIyQOZNSZ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 31, 2024

On the after-show Extra Slice, Nelly opened up about her connection with host Noel Fielding, who she said was “genuinely upset” to see her go.

“I was looking at him and trying to support him with my eyes to say it is okay,” she said. “But he couldn’t look at me… he was genuinely upset. The production team were crying and it really touched my heart so much.”

Nelly & Noel’s relationship summed up in one image – chaotic fun! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/LBRy7uTsMa — Grace O’Sullivan (@gosulli) October 22, 2024

It wasn’t just Fielding who was emotional over Nelly’s exit; many fans were also upset by the decision.

“The whole country right now. How dare you send her home, how very dare you. Nelly. My love,” wrote one X user.

“Of course I’ll keep watching, but it will feel very dull and flat going forward. Nelly was absolutely effervescent,” said another.

“Nelly is the light we’ve needed in our lives these past few weeks. She’s right, she won’t be forgotten,” added another.

A piece of Nelly is truly in our hearts. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CnqgEOkEkP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2024

Others demanded Nelly be given her own show, with one viewer writing, “Will someone please get Nelly signed up for her own TV series!”

“It’s been wonderful to get to know Nelly on Bake Off, she’s been the highlight of the series, and definitely needs her own show!” said another.

Another wrote, “No Bake Off contestant has ever deserved their own show more than Nelly! She is already a national treasure.”

“Someone had better get Nelly her own tv show immediately. She’s THE most lovely person ❤️ The world needs more Nelly,” said another.

Nelly, who studied nursing in Austria and now lives in Dorset, England, with her husband and two sons, seemed to be on board with the idea of another show. In her post-elimination letter she wrote, “This is not end, only beginning.”

What did you think about the latest elimination? Would you like to see Nelly given her own show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.