Stephen Colbert opened Thursday’s (October 31) episode of The Late Show by addressing the “weird and creepy” comments made by Donald Trump regarding his claim to protect women “whether they like it or not.”

The former president made the remarks at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (October 30), where he admitted that his campaign staff had warned him about his phrasing being “inappropriate.”

“And my people told me about four weeks ago,” Trump said, “I was saying, I want to protect the people, I want to protect the women of our country, I want to protect the women.”

Impersonating a staffer, Trump continued, “Sir, please don’t say that… We think it’s very inappropriate to say so.”

“Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country,” he added. “Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not.”

“Now I know that seems weird and creepy there,” Colbert responded on Thursday’s Late Show. “But I promise you: It sounded much sweeter in his wedding vows.”

Colbert also touched on Trump’s garbage truck stunt, which saw the Republican presidential nominee dressed up in a high-vis orange safety vest. “Trump did dress up for Halloween; he went to his rally as a, I want to say, a traffic cone that’s also a sex doll,” the late-night host quipped.

He also focused on Trump telling his supporters, “I’m not Hitler,” to which Colbert retorted in his Trump voice, “No, I’m not Hitler. I wanted to be, but my staff said, ‘This year, you should be a garbage man.'”

Later in the show, Colbert announced that on the eve of Election Day, on Monday, November 4, vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sit down for an interview.

“After we get through some of that Minnesota nice, we’re gonna get to some to English nasty,” Colbert said before revealing Last Week Tonight host John Oliver will also join him on Monday’s show.

