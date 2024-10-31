Is Carson Daly Leaving ‘Today’ Like Hoda Kotb?

Is Carson Daly considering following Hoda Kotb’s footsteps and making a Today exit? In a new interview on Thursday (October 31), the TV star got candid about his career, given Kotb’s own announcement.

“Wow, I cannot wait to get off television!” Daly bluntly told The Daily Mail. “I still see Jay Leno on TV, and I’m like, ‘why?’ No, I am… I am looking to cut back.”

He continued: “I lost my dad when I was five, so my time with my kids is the most precious. That’s what I think about Hoda. I’m happy for her, she’s gonna get more time. Walking your kids to school is way more important,” Daly added, referring to Kotb’s decision to leave Today to spend more time with her daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, four.

The surprising statement comes as Kotb will leave the morning show in early 2025 and as speculation grows that Savannah Guthrie may also be considering exiting.

Daly was also asked about his bond with his Today co-hosts and fellow The Voice judges. Daly applauded the “chemistry” the stars have on both NBC, and implied he has a full plate juggling them and facing early hours to tackle the former.

‘There’s a saying that goes, “you can’t fake the funk”, and I think people ask me about The Voice on NBC, they ask me all the time — when we find our coaches —’how do you find the right coaching panel for chemistry?'” he continued. “Chemistry is an impossible thing to cast, and when you have it and when you get it, it’s really the most beautiful thing. And what you see on the Today show is an undeniable family chemistry that is just organic.”

“You can’t manufacture getting up at five in the morning and actually loving the person that you’re sitting next to. We all have a relationship outside of this show and I think it comes off on air, but you can’t fake that.”

Daly has been hosting The Voice since 2011 and joined Today as a social media correspondent in 2013, with his role growing in subsequent years as he became a co-host.

Daly shares son Jackson, 15, and his three daughters Etta, 11, London, nine, and Goldie, four, with his wife of eight years, Siri Pinter.