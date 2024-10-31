Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune has never offered viewers a shortage of puzzling answers during Pat Sajak’s reign, from “Right In The Butt” to “Warm Bagels with Lo*w* and Cream Cheese” (when just the “X” was missing in “Lox.”).

It was only a matter of time before new host Ryan Seacrest presided over a truly bad guess, and the dubious honor was finally achieved on Wednesday, October 30’s episode, according to stupefied fans.

Sharay from Palmdale, California, who shared that she recently completed her doctorate in psychology, was the player who botched the puzzle. She was spinning to solve a three-word puzzle under the category “Same Name.” She chose an “N,” “L,” and a “P,” all of which were on the board, and the puzzle displayed as: “CAR & IN_INIT_ POOL.”

However, with only two letters blank, she spun again instead of solving and selected a “B.” Silence filled the studio as Vanna White crooked her head in sympathy, and Seacrest shared that there was no “B.”

The next player, Ryan, who’d later win the episode, solved it instantly as “CAR & INFINITY POOL.”

Fans spun to X (formerly Twitter), stunned by the moment. One fan shared the clip (below) and wondered if it was the biggest slip-up ever. They captioned it: “Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune?”

Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune? pic.twitter.com/DrAZx1SoKu — Tucker Beneville (@BenevilleTucker) October 30, 2024

“That was the absolute worst!!” another X user responded. “Where would that even fit in?”

“I damn near threw my phone,” wrote a third.

“She mad me mad. #wheeloffortune,” wrote a fourth.

“Where in the world was a B going to fit in that puzzle?!!” read another post.

Sharing a GIF of a bewhildered former host Sajak, another viewer posted: “Bruh, this lady only had the f & y missing in infinity on wheel of fortune & she asked for a b … a b where ma’am?”

Bruh, this lady only had the f & y missing in infinity on wheel of fortune & she asked for a b… a b where ma’am ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T0keOB6Y2I — Noble Dramatiq (@dramatiq00) October 30, 2024

That said, the episode ended on a more positive note as fellow player Ryan proceeded to the bonus round, which he aced as “Local Bakery,” making him the third $100,000 winner with Seacrest.

Meanwhile, Seacrest is settling into his big gig having replaced Sajak as host after 41 years last month. His debut month was the strongest in ratings for WoF in the past three years. Naturally, there have also been some stumbles, painful puzzle picks aside.

Earlier this month, viewers called out the host for an on-air blunder dubbed his “first blooper”, which involved a delayed reaction in rewarding a player a bonus puzzle. Seacrest was also called out for ruling against a player before the bonus round timer was up. Plus, there have been a few on-screen “glitches,” some let-down trip destinations (Salem, Massachusetts?), and some questionable bonus puzzles (Cashew Nuts?).

But the so-called Seacrest curse seems to have lifted with a sudden uptick in jackpot winners, so that’s a relief!

What do you think, was this the “worst guess ever” or at the very least, the worst under host Ryan Seacrest? Let us know in the comments section!