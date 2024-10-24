Fans of Only Murders in The Building are investigating for clues… that co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short are legitimately dating, that is.

Amid speculation that seems to have social media in a stronghold, series co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman has shed light on the stars’ working relationship ahead of the Season 4 finale. While Hoffman did not confirm any romantic umors, he did share that the famous pair get along famously and have “magic” together.

“You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns but I remember thinking like, ‘God,’” the show’s executive producer and writer tells Decider. “As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty, and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other onscreen, off-screen in every way.”

Hoffman also detailed a tearful moment that Streep had while portraying Loretta.

“I remember one night we were shooting on the ferry in Episode 5 of Season 3. We shot until about two in the morning on the most gorgeous night in Manhattan,” he explained. “I got off to gangplank there and Meryl was waiting and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.’” Hoffman added he felt like “the luckiest guy in the world to have her anywhere near a set that I was near.” He continued: “So that felt like one of the most gratifying things. And I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together.”

Short, 74, and Streep, 75, have enjoyed each others’ company on multiple recent public outings, one being a dinner night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica earlier this month. Then, co-star Steve Martin sent fans into a frenzy on Saturday (October 19), when he shared a funny photo on his Instagram page that many took as confirmation that Streep and Short are in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally)

The photo showed Martin alongside his Only Murders co-stars taken from a screenshot of a Glamour Magazine article. However, Martin added a giant red circle with a line through it over his own face. Martin cryptically didn’t caption the post, leaving fans to fill in the blanks about the photo’s meaning, which they certainly did in the comments section.

“Are u confirming this relationship?!,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Did he just hard launch the relationship?”

“I’m taking this as confirmation. I’ve never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors,” said another fan.

“I don’t know why the thought of Meryl and Martin makes me so happy but it honestly fills my heart with joy,” wrote a fourth.

Martin’s post was almost certainly a joke, but it did not help quash the ongoing theory. Fans began wondering about a relationship between the pair during the Golden Globes back in January, as the cameras focused on Short and Streep as they enjoyed the show together.

In 2023, Streep announced that she and her husband, Don Gummer, were no longer together. At the time, a spokesperson for the Oscar magnet revealed she and Gummer had been separated for more than six years but “will always care for each other.”

Meanwhile, Short lost his wife of 30 years in 2010 to ovarian cancer and hasn’t married since. The former couple shared three children: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

Short addressed the Streep romance rumors on an episode of Club Random with Bill Maher back in January, where he stated, “We’re not a couple; we are just very close friends.”