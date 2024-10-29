Long-time Price is Right viewers know that Lucky $even is one of the most difficult games to win, but one contestant defied the odds on Monday’s (October 28) episode.

The contestant in question was Veonn, who made it up to the stage to play for a 2024 Kia Seltos Compact SUV. Despite her enthusiasm, Veonn knew she had a tough road ahead of her when she realized she was playing the Lucky $even game.

In Lucky $even, a contestant is given seven $1 bills and shown the first digit of the car’s price. They must then guess the remaining digits one at a time. If the contestant is wrong, they have to pay the difference between their guess and the actual digit in dollars.

If the contestant loses all seven dollars, the game automatically ends. However, if they guess a digit correctly, they get to keep hold of all their money and carry on guessing. If the contestant has at least $1 remaining after the last digit is revealed at the end of the game, they may buy the car for $1 and receive any leftover money.

In a clip posted to the Price is Right Instagram page, host Drew Carey asked Veonn to select her first number. After looking to the studio audience for guidance, Veonn selected “7,” which was correct.

“There you go, see how easy? Child’s play,” Carey said.

Veonn then picked the number “4,” which, again, was correct. “I don’t know how to respond to that,” Veonna responded as Carey’s jaw dropped.

Her next guess was “5,” and the digit was actually a “2,” meaning she lost three dollars. But this left her with enough wriggle room for the final digit, which she guessed as “5” again.

Carey told her, “You’re covered from anywhere from 8 down to 2. No 9s, no 1s, no 0s.”

The final digit was then revealed as an “8,” meaning Veonn won the car. “Just made it!” Carey exclaimed.

Fans took to the Instagram comments to share their excitement at Veonn’s impressive win, especially knowing how difficult it is for somebody to succeed at Lucky $even.

“Lucky 7 and stack the deck has got to be the hardest games too win a car… congrats to her,” wrote one fan.

“She nailed a tough price!!! Congrats!!!” said another.

Another wrote, “Lucky Seven really needs to stop playing more often because it’s been so UNLUCKY for the contestants who have played it.”

“So happy for her,” said one commenter.

“You don’t see many people winning this game,” added another.

“Love it!!! Congrats and welcome to the winning club,” said another.

What did you think of Veonn’s big win? Let us know in the comments below.

