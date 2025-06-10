‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Fails to Win Car After ‘Crucial Mistake’

Brittany Sims
Comments
The Price is Right contestant Casey Cohen playing PAs the Buck on June 9, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

The Price Is Right contestant Casey Cohen did not drive home from the game show in a new car. Fans say he made a crucial mistake on a pretty easy game after not getting extra guesses.

On the Monday, June 9, episode of the show, Cohen was the last person called up to Bidder’s Row. He won an Apple iPhone 16, a Bluetooth smartphone mount, a flexing mount, a remote, a power bank, a tripod, and a travel case, which were worth $1,439. Cohen’s bid of $1,399 was the only one below the price, so he won.

Cohen came to the stage to play Pass the Buck for a 2025 Nissan Versa SR. Pass the Buck had six numbers on a board. One of them had a car symbol behind it, three had money amounts, and two had “Lose Everything.” The game show contestant can earn two more picks on top of their one built-in. To do that, The Price Is Right player has to guess which grocery item is $1 more than it is listed.

The first two items Cohen had to choose between were Japanese Barbeque Sauce and a Luna Blueberry Bliss Nutrition Bar. The sauce was labeled at $8.99 and the bar was $1.67. Cohen chose to make the nutrition bar $2.67. He was wrong, so he didn’t get another pick.

The next two items were blank index cards and Minute Instant Rice. The index cards were $0.99 and the rice was labeled as $4.49. Cohen chose to make the index cards $1.99. He was wrong again, giving him only one pick on the board.

But, the disaster didn’t stop there. Cohen looked to the audience for advice before picking four. Host Drew Carey wished him luck and then tore the number off. “Lose Everything” was behind the number, so Cohen didn’t win the car or any money. The car symbol was under number six, which many fans said contestants should know if they watch the show.

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Can't Look After Changing Her Answers — Does She Win Car?
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Can't Look After Changing Her Answers — Does She Win Car?

“You got a smartphone and you got to be on TV,” Drew Carey said to cheer him up. “And you get to spin the wheel.” Cohen spun $1.25 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he didn’t advance to the Showcase.

“I don’t understand how people are not paying attention to the last few playings of the game. It has always been six these last several times,” a YouTube user wrote.

“He needs to pick number 6,” said another.

Why has no contestant ever picked six when Pass the Buck is playing? IMHO they don’t have either a favorite or lucky number,” a third added.

“Poor Casey,” another fan commented.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy! contestant Yogesh Raut (left) and Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings (right)
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Champ Yogesh Raut Says Ken Jennings Mispronounced His Name
American Idol Season 23 finale
2
‘American Idol’s John Foster’s GF Supports His Duet With Breanna Nix
Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller Blindspot - Season 5 Finale Dinner Final Scene
3
With ‘Blindspot’ Now on Netflix, How Did It End for Jane Doe?
(from left) Jeopardy! contestant Ted Nyman, Nikhil Joshi, and Jackie Rogoff on Monday, June 6, 2025
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Plays ‘Amazing Game’ But Can’t Name Massive Movie
Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble, David Lim as Victor Tan, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Niko Pepaj as Miguel Alfaro, and Anna Enger Ritch as Zoe Powell — 'S.W.A.T.' Series Finale
5
Will Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T.’ Costars Appear in New Spinoff ‘Exiles’?