‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Fails to Win Car After ‘Crucial Mistake’

The Price Is Right contestant Casey Cohen did not drive home from the game show in a new car. Fans say he made a crucial mistake on a pretty easy game after not getting extra guesses.

On the Monday, June 9, episode of the show, Cohen was the last person called up to Bidder’s Row. He won an Apple iPhone 16, a Bluetooth smartphone mount, a flexing mount, a remote, a power bank, a tripod, and a travel case, which were worth $1,439. Cohen’s bid of $1,399 was the only one below the price, so he won.

Cohen came to the stage to play Pass the Buck for a 2025 Nissan Versa SR. Pass the Buck had six numbers on a board. One of them had a car symbol behind it, three had money amounts, and two had “Lose Everything.” The game show contestant can earn two more picks on top of their one built-in. To do that, The Price Is Right player has to guess which grocery item is $1 more than it is listed.

The first two items Cohen had to choose between were Japanese Barbeque Sauce and a Luna Blueberry Bliss Nutrition Bar. The sauce was labeled at $8.99 and the bar was $1.67. Cohen chose to make the nutrition bar $2.67. He was wrong, so he didn’t get another pick.

The next two items were blank index cards and Minute Instant Rice. The index cards were $0.99 and the rice was labeled as $4.49. Cohen chose to make the index cards $1.99. He was wrong again, giving him only one pick on the board.

But, the disaster didn’t stop there. Cohen looked to the audience for advice before picking four. Host Drew Carey wished him luck and then tore the number off. “Lose Everything” was behind the number, so Cohen didn’t win the car or any money. The car symbol was under number six, which many fans said contestants should know if they watch the show.

“You got a smartphone and you got to be on TV,” Drew Carey said to cheer him up. “And you get to spin the wheel.” Cohen spun $1.25 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he didn’t advance to the Showcase.

“I don’t understand how people are not paying attention to the last few playings of the game. It has always been six these last several times,” a YouTube user wrote.

“He needs to pick number 6,” said another.

“Why has no contestant ever picked six when Pass the Buck is playing? IMHO they don’t have either a favorite or lucky number,” a third added.



“Poor Casey,” another fan commented.