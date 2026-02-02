Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Dies at 26 After Venomous Snake Bite

What To Know Ifunanya Nwangene, a 26-year-old singer and former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, died after being bitten by a venomous snake while sleeping in her home.

Despite being taken to a hospital for treatment, there were conflicting reports about the availability of antivenom, and she passed away before all necessary care could be administered.

Nwangene was remembered as a rising star in Nigeria’s music scene, with tributes highlighting her talent and the impact she had on her community.

Singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who competed on the third season of The Voice Nigeria, died on Saturday (January 31) after a snake bit her on the leg while she was sleeping. She was 26.

AMEMUSO choir announcer Sam Ezugwu confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook on Sunday (February 1), writing, “With painful heart, we announce the demise of Ifunanya Nwangene Nanyah.” The statement went on to describe Nwangene as a “rising star” who was “on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world.”

Hillary Obinna, a friend of the young singer, told the BBC that Nwangene had been asleep when “the snake bite woke her up.” He added that two snakes were later found in the house.

In videos shared on social media, a snake handler is shown removing a snake from Nwangene’s apartment. Someone watching nearby can be heard shouting, “It’s a cobra.”

Speaking to the BBC, Ezugwu said he rushed to the hospital on Saturday after learning Nwangene had been taken there. She’d previously gone to a nearby clinic, but they didn’t have any antivenom. Ezugwu noted that the hospital had one of the required antivenoms but not the other.

“While they were trying to stabilise her, she could not speak, but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe,” he stated.

Ezugwu said he left to track down the other antivenom, but by the time he returned, Nwangene had died.

The Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where Nwangene was treated, has denied claims that the antivenom was unavailable. “Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom,” the hospital told the BBC.

Nwangene first rose to prominence in 2021 when she appeared on the third season of The Voice Nigeria. In her audition, she performed Rihanna’s “Take A Bow,” earning two chair turns from the coaches. She chose to join Nigerian singer Waje’s team and reached the Knockouts before being eliminated.

More recently, Nwangene was preparing for her first solo concert and was working on a new project with Nigerian artist Tbrass.

Tbrass paid tribute to Nwangene on Saturday, writing on Instagram, “An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large💔. My hand and heart feels very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable loosing [sic] such a young promising great, talented music artist who touched so many lives, it is very heartbreaking—especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all.”

He added, “May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may the music she created continue to live on, bringing comfort to her and everyone who loved her. Her talent was a gift to the world, and no one can take that away.”