‘Leverage: Redemption’: Everything We Know So Far About Season 3

Our favorite bad guys who are the best at doing some good will be back soon for some more heists.

Leverage, following a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged, aired five seasons on TNT, from 2008 to 2012. It starred Timothy Hutton as Nate (Mastermind), Gina Bellman as Sophie (Grifter), Beth Riesgraf as Parker (Thief), Christian Kane as Eliot (Hitter), and Aldis Hodge as Hardison (Hacker). Then, in 2021, Bellman, Riesgraf, Kane, and Hodge (as a recurring guest star) returned in the sequel, Leverage: Redemption, joined by Noah Wyle as Harry (Fixer) and Aleyse Shannon as Breanna (Maker). Two seasons have dropped on Freevee since, and a third is on the way.

Read on for everything we know about Leverage: Redemption Season 3, and keep checking back for updates.

Where Will Leverage: Redemption Season 3 Be Streaming?

The Season 2 finale dropped on Freevee on January 25, 2023. It wasn’t until December 5, 2023 that the series was renewed for a third season—on Prime Video, moving over from Amazon’s free streaming service.

“Fans have been devoted to Leverage: Redemption since the series premiered on Freevee,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios in a statement at the time. “Every season has showcased the fun dynamic between our cast combined with the triumphant, David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers. As we embark on our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime customers and continue to offer the exclusive Leverage FAST channel to our Freevee customers.”

Where Did Season 2 Leave Off?

The finale ended with the team heading to go help Hardison and break into NASA; he’d been accidentally left on a space station (where he’d been working), and a rocket couldn’t be launched to get him for a couple of months.

Who Is Returning for Leverage: Redemption Season 3?

The entire cast will be back in the same roles as Season 2, with Bellman, Riesgraf, Kane, Wyle, and Shannon series regulars and Hodge recurring.

When Will Season 3 Premiere?

That has yet to be revealed. But Kane did share a photo of himself with Bellman and Riesgraf revealing filming was wrapping on Instagram on May 24 (below).

Who’s Behind Leverage: Redemption?

John Rogers, who co-created the original series and has served as a consulting producer on the sequel, will serve as showrunner and executive producer of Season 3. Also executive producing are Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer. Kate Rorick is a consulting producer.