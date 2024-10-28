Jon Stewart Extends ‘The Daily Show’ Hosting Deal Through 2025 — Will He Host More Episodes Weekly?

Jon Stewart is officially staying at The Daily Show for another year. Comedy Central announced on Monday, October 28 — nine months to the day after the announcement of his return — that Stewart has agreed to extend his deal as host through December 2025.

Stewart will continue as a once-weekly host each Monday, and the News Team correspondents will continue to share hosting duties for the remainder of the week. The exact last day of Stewart’s time on the show has not been shared, but viewers can expect him to stay through December 2025. The Daily Show’s News Team includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with recent additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

As previously announced, The Daily Show will air live on election night on Tuesday, November 5. Stewart will host the one-hour live special with contributions from the News Team. It will air on Comedy Central and will be simulcast on MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop, and Logo.

“I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…,” Stewart said in a statement.

“Jon’s incisive intellect and sharp wit make him one of the most important voices in political and cultural commentary today,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need which is why we are thrilled to have him leading The Daily Show for another year.”

Stewart remains executive producer (Monday-Thursday) alongside showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and Stewart’s long-time manager, James “Baby Doll” Dixon.

Trevor Noah left The Daily Show in 2022 and was replaced by a rotating roster of guest hosts that included longtime Daily Show correspondents. Stewart came back to cover the 2024 presidential election (with the programming being dubbed “Indecision 2024″), and his return became an Emmy-winning endeavor. The show won Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards, as well as Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

Stewart’s return has yielded new viewership and ratings highs for the series. His second episode back, which aired in February 2024, saw the highest viewership for The Daily Show since Stewart’s exit in 2015, with 1.3 million viewers tuning in, per Variety. His live post-debate coverage of the Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate in June was Comedy Central’s highest-rated episode of the year and saw a 23-percent increase in average viewership, per The Wrap.

The Daily Show, Weeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central, Next-Day Streaming on Paramount+