Ric Flair Breaks Silence on Stepson Sebastian Kidder’s Death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has reacted to the shocking death of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder, who died by suicide on Saturday, October 26, after being found with a gunshot wound at his family home in Georgia. He was 24.

Flair, who was married to Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, for six years, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, writing, “I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013.’ (Flair’s son Reid Flair died on March 29, 2013, at 25 years old).

“I’m So Thankful For The Time I Had With Sebastian. I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up!’ the WWE Hall of Famer continued. “He Stood Tall By His Mother Along With The Whole Family- Sophia, Paris, And Summer, While I Was Dying. He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mother With Me As I Was Dying. And Also, At The Passing Of My Son Reid. He Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way.”

Kidder’s mother, Wendy, confirmed the passing to TMZ Sports, saying, “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…”

She also posted about the death on Instagram, writing, “There are no words to express the pain I am feeling from the loss of my Baby @sebastianonthemic Mommy Loves you.”

Flair replied to Wendy’s post, writing, ”I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian.”

Kidder was an up-and-coming musician who appeared on Fox’s Good Day Atlanta back in June to promote his debut album, Under the Moon, which came out that same month. He performed one of his songs on the show.

Speaking about his relationship with Flair on the show, Kidder said, “A lot of advice for sure [on handling fame]. That’s the interesting thing, growing up with Ric as a stepdad was very different, very unique. You go out to a family meal and you are just surrounded by fans, people coming up and wanting pictures. You are already exposed to it from an early age.”

Flair and Wendy dated for a number of years before tying the knot in 2018. The former couple announced their separation last month.

“Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years,” Flair wrote in a statement at the time. “As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs. [But] I think it’s important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2018. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful!”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.