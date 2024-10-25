For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Hearties are waiting with bated breath for the return of When Calls the Heart. The beloved series, which is Hallmark Channel‘s longest-running original series, has been renewed for Season 12, but what does the future of Hope Valley look like beyond that?

If it were up to us, When Calls the Heart would just go on forever. So, will there be a Season 13? Scroll down for the latest updates about When Calls the Heart Season 13.

Is When Calls the Heart coming back for Season 13?

Hallmark hasn’t announced whether or not When Calls the Heart will be renewed for Season 13. A renewal announcement would likely come sometime next year.

The network announced the show would return for Season 12 in May 2024. Given the success of the series, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the show got the green light for a thirteenth series.

Will Season 13 of When Calls the Heart be the final season?

Hallmark has expressed no interest in slowing down when it comes to When Calls the Heart. The series remains a core aspect of the network, and the Hearties fandom just keeps getting bigger.

Since the show hasn’t been renewed for Season 13, it’s unclear if it would be the final season. Let’s hope not!

Is When Calls the Heart getting another spinoff?

It’s possible! The first spinoff, When Hope Calls, moved to Great American Family and hasn’t aired since 2021. Hallmark’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly is open to the idea of expanding the When Calls the Heart universe.

“We always have conversations about how to expand our IP. It’s a constant conversation, but for that one, it’s going so well still. It’s hard to think, who would you peel off?” she told Variety. “Erin [Krakow] is really central to the show, as many of the cast members are. It’s possible, were that show to reach a conclusion, then we might think about what to do, but at this point, we plan to keep going.”

When will Season 12 premiere?

The cast and crew of When Calls the Heart are currently filming Season 12. Production began in July. Hallmark has not announced an official premiere date yet, but the show will return in 2025. Season 11 premiered in April 2024.

Swooon recently spoke to WCTH cast member Chris McNally, and he teased a possible new romance for Lucas in Season 12. “There is one of the new characters that’s coming to town who represents a fairly strong opposition to Lucas, and I think within that is a spark of chemistry, and we will see where that goes,” McNally told Swooon. “I’m not sure yet, but I also don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be excited to meet this new individual and get to know them and follow that journey.”

