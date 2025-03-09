For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10 “Through the Valley.”]

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) gets heartbreaking news at the end of the latest When Calls the Heart.

The episode opens up with Elizabeth teaching her class, and when she dismisses everyone for lunch, Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich) is asleep. “Is it time for school, momma?” he asks. She suggests he go outside to get fresh air. She then admits to Nathan (Kevin McGarry) — who is promoted to chief constable (“It’s more of a change in title than anything really”) — that she’s a bit concerned about him. “You think he’s coming down with something?” Nathan asks. Elizabeth says he wasn’t warm, so she thinks he’s just staying up late reading comic books. Nathan offers to take him out for a pony ride on Saturday to get him away from the comic books.

When Elizabeth brings that up with Jack, however, he reveals that his friends invited him to play baseball for Saturday. “I don’t want to hurt Mountie Nathan’s feelings,” he says. She assured him he doesn’t have to do something to make someone else happy. He asks for a cookie instead of apples, but she tells him he has to do things to make his mother happy, like eating healthy snacks.

However, then Little Jack goes missing while out playing baseball with his friends and chasing a fly ball into the woods. The entire team looks for him, and Nathan find him unconscious. They hurry him to the infirmary, where Faith (Andrea Brooks) suggests it could be dehydration but plans to run some tests. She asks about any unusual behavior. Elizabeth says he’s been drinking a lot and he fell asleep in class. He’s also always hungry. After Elizabeth and Nathan leave with Little Jack, however, Faith shares her concerns with Mei (Amanda Wong) that while dehydration is her best explanation, it could also be heat stroke or diabetes. “He doesn’t have all the symptoms,” she adds.

At home, Elizabeth asks how he was feeling when he went looking for the baseball. “Sometimes I feel dizzy,” Little Jack admits. She promises not to let anything happen to her.

When Faith gets the test results, she immediately goes to see and takes a moment outside her house. She then tells Elizabeth and Nathan, “I’m so sorry to tell you that Little Jack has diabetes.” But, as Elizabeth notes and Faith confirms of the time, “there’s no cure for diabetes.”

