The adventures in Hope Valley are far from over! Hallmark Channel‘s hit When Calls the Heart will return for Season 12. Get ready for more great stories about community, family, and romance as the show moves further into the 1920s.

“When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, said in a statement. “Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

When will When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiere?

A premiere date for When Calls the Heart Season 12, which will consist of 12 episodes, has not been announced. Other than Season 10, all seasons of When Calls the Heart have premiered in the first half of the year. A 2025 premiere date is likely.

Who will return for When Calls the Heart Season 12?

Barring any shocking finale twists, all of your WCTH faves will likely return for season 12. This includes Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield, Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost, and Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season!” Krakow said in a statement after the show’s renewal. “Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

Since production hasn’t even started yet, Hallmark hasn’t announced any new characters coming to Hope Valley in Season 12.

When will When Calls the Heart Season 12 begin filming?

Production is set to begin in July 2024. The series films in Vancouver, British Columbia.

What will happen in When Calls the Heart Season 12?

Since the Season 11 finale won’t air until June 23, it’s hard to know what will happen in Season 12. However, the cast has some ideas about the road ahead.

Wagner recently spoke to TV Insider for an episode of our When Calls the Heart aftershow, Heart Beats, about his hopes for Season 12. He revealed that he wants Bill to “have some romance again” next season. “I think there has to be some sort of threat to Hope Valley again. I think that always pays off because it brings the community together,” he added.

Leacock teased that Hearties might get to see more of Joseph’s family in Season 12 after the arrival of his brother, Jacob, in Season 11. “There might be some more family members kicking around,” he told TV Insider.

Could we see Lori Loughlin‘s Abigail Stanton in the future? When Calls the Heart co-creator Brian Bird isn’t ruling it out. “Well, this is a tricky question and what I can say is that there are good conversations happening,” he said on the Heart to Hearties podcast in 2023. “We can’t guarantee anything, but there are good conversations happening around this topic.”

However, Hallmark told People after Bird’s statement, “Hallmark Media is not in talks with Lori Loughlin about reprising her role as Abigail on When Calls the Heart.”

When Calls the Heart, Season 12, TBD, Hallmark Channel