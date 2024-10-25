Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back Borat & Ali G to Mock Trump on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, October 24, where he revived two of his most famous characters to share his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.

During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon handed Cohen a fake goatee, sportswear beanie hat, and sunglasses “just in case of emergencies.” Cohen played along, putting on the accessories and morphing into this Ali G persona.

Fallon then asked Ali G how he’d handle being a moderator in a debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“Yo, Mr. Trump. You’s been convicted of 32 crimes. You stole classified documents. You boned ’nuff porn stars, and you ain’t never paid no taxes. Respect! You my hero,” Ali said.

Then, turning his attention to Harris, Ali added, “Me’s also got a question for that fit honey. What is you doing later? When me look at you on the television, me gets a massive election.”

He concluded, “Whatever happen, me is just glad that the next president won’t have white skin.”

The fun didn’t stop there, as Fallon wanted to know Borat’s thoughts on the election, passing Cohen a gray suit jacket and fake moustache.

Addressing “Mr Trumps” as his famous Kazakhstan-based character, Borat said, “You say in Ohio that people eat the cats and the dogs. Which restaurant do they serve them at? Can you get me a reservation, please? In my country, we have KFC: Kazakh Fried Cat. It’s p***y-licking good!”

When it came to Harris, Borat said, “You are a woman, a person of colors, and married to a Jew—I advise you not to come to Kazakhstan. You have already made three out of four crimes punishable by death. Please do not tell me that you have also made sexy time with an underage bear.”

Finishing up, Borat returned his attention to Trump, saying, “After your visit five years ago to the Almaty Beautiful Bear Pageant, we paid the hush monies to gather the grizzly. Problem solved. Thank you for your nuclear secrets in return.”

Cohen starred in Da Ali G Show from 2000 to 2004 and the movie Ali G Indahouse in 2002. He also starred in the Borat movie in 2006, for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He revived the Borat character for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020.