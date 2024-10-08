[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 7, “Valley of the Dolls.”]

Only Murders in the Building‘s fourth season continues to deliver plenty of twists and turns, and in the show’s latest installment, “Valley of the Dolls,” all signs of guilt have begun to point at the Westies.

Introduced earlier in the season, the Westies are the group of people living in Arconia’s west tower across from Charles’ (Steve Martin) bullet-pierced window. But who was responsible for pulling the trigger that ultimately killed his stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch)? Only time will tell, but as Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) sought protection outside of Manhattan at Charles’ sister Doreen’s (Melissa McCarthy) Long Island abode, friend Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) was tasked with seeking out those responsible for cashing Professor Dudenoff’s (Griffin Dunne) checks following his death.

In the episode’s final moments, we see Howard reviewing security footage at the bodega near the Arconia, where he sees, one-by-one, the Westies sign the book for check cashing, all signing under Dudenoff’s name. While viewers get a peek at his realization, the information is delayed in reaching Charles, Oliver, and Mabel who had turned off their cell phones for fear of being followed by unknown attackers.

The discovery, Creighton tells TV Insider, “Takes us in an incredible direction that I don’t know that I can even articulate, but it is an incredible mystery. There are so many incredible mysteries this season. It’s not just one. And I was truly very excited to see how integral Howard was in cracking one of these mysteries,” he adds.

“I think the last three episodes are going to really delight you,” he teases. “I think it’s a really fun ride and very hard to predict.” Along with the Westies revelation, viewers learned with the help of the main trio’s actor counterparts, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis, that this season’s murderer had apparently been after them since Season 1, and Sazz had seemingly uncovered this revelation before her death.

As a means of confirming his Westies theory, Howard rang the number associated with the check cashing to which Vince (Richard Kind) picked up. When Howard quickly hangs up, he realizes that he and his fellow Westies have been found out. But is Howard in danger? “I think Howard is very resilient,” Creighton tells us. “I think we should always be concerned for him, for sure. I think he gets himself into some sticky situations, but he’s going to be okay in the long run… I hope.”

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4, Tuesdays, Hulu