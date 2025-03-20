The wait is soon over for U.S. fans to see Heartland Season 18.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Heartland Season 18 will begin streaming on UP Faith & Family on Thursday, April 17. The service will add new episodes weekly with a four-week break after Episode 5. It’s the only place fans will be able to stream it until early next year. Watch the trailer above

“UP Faith & Family continues to be the exclusive home for new seasons of the beloved series Heartland,” said Hector Campos, senior vice president, content strategy and programming at UP Entertainment, in a statement. “Season 18 promises to be one of the most captivating ones yet, featuring a blossoming relationship for one of Heartland‘s most beloved characters. Viewers aren’t going to want to miss this heartfelt journey.”

Heartland is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. The success of a family-run ranch in the foothills of Alberta isn’t guaranteed even in the best of times, and when Season 18 begins, Heartland’s future has never been more precarious. There’s new competition from a neighboring ranch, a drought is threatening the health of the herd, and the one solution for the Bartlett-Fleming family is to buckle down and adapt like never before. Amy (Amber Marshall) continues to focus on her work with horses, but she’ll have a difficult decision she must make after she unexpectedly finds her heart pulled in two different directions.

Lou (Michelle Morgan) will be more involved than ever in the family cattle business, which often puts her at odds with Jack (Shaun Johnston) and Tim (Chris Potter). But when it matters most, the entire family will come together and prove that no adversity is too great when they’re united. It will take courage, resolve, and strength of character to overcome the challenges ahead. In other words, it’ll take true grit.

Heartland is based on Lauren Brooke’s bestselling series of books. Serving as executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, and Mark Haroun, along with co-executive producer Dean Bennett. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner. Season 18’s writers are Haroun, Ken Craw, Caitlin Fryers, Adam Hussein, and Mika Collins, and its directors include Bennett, Ken Filewych, Chris Potter, Michelle Morgan, Melanie Scrofano, and Cazhhmere Downey.

Heartland, Season 18 Streaming Premiere, Thursday, April 17, UP Faith & Family