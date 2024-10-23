Your next rom-com series has nearly arrived as Peacock unveils a closer look at its upcoming show Laid.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the series from the plot and cast to when it will officially premiere on the streamer. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as we approach the show’s debut.

When will Laid premiere?

Laid will officially premiere with all eight 30-minute episodes on Thursday, December 19, just in time for the holiday season.

Does Laid have a trailer?

The official trailer has yet to be revealed, but Peacock has unveiled a teaser for the series which you can watch, above.

Who stars in Laid?

The cast of Laid features Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez. Key guest stars include Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, and John Early.

What is Laid about?

Laid tells the story of Ruby (Hsu), a woman who discovers that her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and she must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past so that she may move forward. Per the show’s official logline, Laid “is a f**ked up rom-com where the answer to ‘why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding, ‘Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.'”

Who makes Laid?

In addition to starring in the series, Hsu serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunners and writers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, John Davis, John Fox, Jennifer Carreras, Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, Lizz Watts, and All3Media International. The project hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

What should you know about Laid?

Co-showrunners Nahnatchka and McKenna shared a letter to viewers stating, “When we started to develop Laid, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of Laid — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f*cked-up rom-com.”

Stay tuned for more on the series as we approach the premiere, and let us know if you plan to tune into the new rom-com this winter.

Laid, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 19, Peacock