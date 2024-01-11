Stephanie Hsu ‘Laid’ Comedy Ordered to Series at Peacock

The latest Peacock comedy is putting quite the twist on the rom-com genre — which makes it sound like even more of a must-watch!

The streaming service has announced a straight-to-series order for Laid, starring and executive produced by Stephanie Hsu. The comedy is written and also executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna.

In Laid, “a woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward,” according to Peacock’s description. It “is a f**cked up rom-com where the answer to ‘Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding ‘Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.'” The comedy is based on the Australian series of the same name created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher and produced by Liz Watts. It aired two seasons of six episodes each in 2011 and 2012 and starred Allison Bell in the lead role.

Executive producers also include John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby; Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films; and All3Media International. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Laid joins the lineup of content coming to Peacock that already includes Ted (now streaming), In the Know (premieres January 25), Apples Never Fall (premieres in March), Hysteria!, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Those About to Die, and The Day of the Jackal. The streaming service’s originals already include Poker Face (returning for Season 2), Bupkis (returning for Season 2), Bel-Air (returning for Season 3), Based on a True Story (returning for Season 2), Twisted Metal (returning for Season 2), The Traitors (Season 2 premieres January 12), Love Island USA (returning for Seasons 6 and 7), Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Dr. Death, and more.