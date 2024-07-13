‘Poker Face’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Season 1 of Peacock‘s mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face may have aired more than a year ago, but we’re still dying to take on another case with Natasha Lyonne‘s extraordinarily astute Charlie Cale.

The character with a talent for detecting the truth will return for more fun as Season 2 of the series gets underway, but as we wait for the show’s streaming return, we’re breaking down everything we know so far from the cast and directors to a potential premiere window, and beyond. For a closer look at what’s ahead, see what’s in store for Poker Face Season 2, below.

What Is Poker Face Season 2 About?

Natasha Lyonne in 'Poker Face' Season 1

Phillip Caruso/Peacock

No official loglines or storylines have been revealed at this time, but as fans may remember, Charlie was still on the run after Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt) double-crossed Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman), making Charlie appear guilty in a mob hit. While it’s unclear if this storyline will continue where it left off or pick up sometime after, we can only imagine the characters that Charlie will bump into as Season 2 of the series unfolds.

Many of the mysteries Charlie tackled in each episode involved some kind of death with her weeding out the liars for an often twisty revelation and resolution.

Who Stars in Poker Face Season 2?

Lyonne is back for Season 2, and considering Cliff’s role in the series, we’re hoping for Bratt’s return as well, but at this time no official casting has been announced. Previous guests from the star-studded first season included Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Megan Suri, Danielle Macdonald, Nick Nolte, Luis Guzmán, Cherry Jones, Judith Light, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, and Charles Melton among others.

Rian Johnson celebrates 'Poker Face' Season 2 filming

Rian Johnson via Instagram

When Is Poker Face Season 2 Filming?

Filming for Poker Face Season 2 began on July 1st as teased by a photo on social media that was posted to series creator Rian Johnson’s Instagram story. The photo, from new showrunner Tony Tost, a writer, director, and executive producer who has worked on shows like The Terror, Damnation, and Longmire, also featured a clapperboard that offers more Season 2 hints.

Who Is Making Poker Face?

According to the photo of the clapperboard, above, Lyonne will once again direct after having helmed the Season 1 episode, “The Orpheus Syndrome,” which starred Nolte, Guzmán, and Jones. Continuing to collaborate with creator Johnson and Tost on Season 2, fans can look forward to more fun ahead.

Stay tuned for more details as they surface and let us know what you’d like to see when Poker Face returns for Season 2.

Poker Face, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Peacock

