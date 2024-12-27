Amanda Knox Makes Surprise Cameo in Peacock’s ‘Laid’

Amanda Knox made an unexpected appearance in the season finale of Peacock’s Laid, and one of the show’s stars, Zosia Mamet, opened up about how it all came about.

Based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name, Laid stars Stephanie Hsu as Ruby Yao, a 33-year-old single woman who realizes her former lovers are dying in strange and unexpected circumstances. Mamet plays Ruby’s best friend, AJ, a true-crime obsessive who frequently talks about the respect she has for Knox.

Knox spent almost four years in prison in Italy after being wrongfully convicted in 2007 for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher. She was acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015.

Laid, which dropped its entire eight-episode season on December 19, sees Ruby sleep with AJ’s on-and-off boyfriend, shattering their friendship in the process. In the finale, Ruby attempts to mend fences with AJ by setting up a surprise dinner between AJ and Knox, pretending that AJ’s boyfriend organized the grand gesture.

Amanda Knox playing herself on Peacock’s Laid wins the award for most unexpected cameo of 2024 pic.twitter.com/itmUSBedre — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 24, 2024

“Your boyfriend said you always say, ‘If I could just have one hour with Amanda Knox… Well, I’m Amanda Knox, and you have one hour,” Knox tells AJ in the scene.

Speaking to IndieWire about the special moment, Mamet said, “We kept the set very small that night because we didn’t want any spoilers and wanted to respect Amanda’s privacy. It wasn’t dissimilar to the scene that we shot.”

She added, “[Amanda’s] wonderful and so kind and so smart and so open about her experience. She’s a force. She’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.”

Knox also shared her thoughts on the cameo, taking to Instagram to write, “It was fun to take a break from courtroom drama to cameo in this TV comedy and do a scene with @zosiamamet.”

In addition to Hsu and Mamet, Laid stars Michael Angarano as Richie, Tommy Martinez as Isaac, Andre Hyland as Zack, Elizabeth Bowen as Debra, Olivia Holt as Merci, Ryan Pinkston as Brad, David Denman as Detective Brenowitz, and Susan Berger as Jill Blanch.

Laid, Streaming, Peacock