‘Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul & Whitney Sudler-Smith Announces Death of Beloved Butler Michael Kelcourse

Pour out one perfectly proportioned dirty martini for Michael Kelcourse. Southern Charm creator and star Whitney Sudler-Smith has announced that the beloved butler who served his family, particularly mother Patricia Altschul, for decades has now died.

On Instagram Wednesday (October 23), Sudler-Smith wrote, “RIP Michael Kelcourse, aka ‘Michael the Butler’, a member of the family and a true legend. You will be missed,” alongside a photo of himself with Kelcourse.

In response to the post, several former and current Southern Charm stars shared their condolences. Madison LeCroy simply replied with a heart emoji, while Cameran Eubanks Wimberly wrote, “The Best.” Season 9 star Rod Razavi wrote in response, “Sorry for your loss brother,” and fellow Bravo star Kelly Bensimon wrote, “I’m so sorry!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Sudler-Smith (@wsudlersmith)

Altschul also shared an announcement of Kelcourse’s death, writing on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota. More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

“Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite. Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days,” her post continued. “I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Altschul (@pataltschul)

Kelcourse appeared on several seasons of the Charleston, South Carolina-set reality series alongside Altschul and son Sudler-Smith before he had to retire from the family’s service in 2021 due to a spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Altschul announced earlier this month that he had a second stroke while living in a senior care facility in Florida.