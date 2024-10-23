‘Survivor’ Exclusive: See Merge’s First Moments, Plus a ‘Huge’ Advantage Twist (VIDEO)

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Drop your buffs, it’s time to merge! TV Insider can exclusively debut the first moments of the Survivor Season 47 merge. The tribes become one in Episode 6, airing tonight, October 23, at 8/7c on CBS. But as always, there’s a twist!

In the clip above, the remaining players from the Gata and Tuku tribes arrive at the Lavo beach where they’re welcomed with open arms. Cheering, jumping, and hugging are all part of their collective celebration for making it to the merge. But have they?

“There’s not enough words to describe how excited I am,” Tiyana tells the cameras in a solo interview. “We’re finally getting a chance to be in the same vicinity as one another, it’s amazing.” The other shoe drops when Tiyana sees an ominous sign while walking up the beach, stopping the merge celebrations in their tracks as the players realize the game just got harder.

The wooden sign is covered by a cloth that says, “Read with all tribe mates together.” The message sends the players into an immediate goose chase for what Survivor describes as a “huge lead” in a “grueling” challenge that will decide who actually makes it onto the merged tribe.

“Tomorrow you will compete in a grueling challenge to decide who makes the merge,” it reads. “Hidden somewhere is an advantage to help. Be the first to find it. Go!”

Some quick glances are exchanged before the players scatter to find the advantage. Survivor is continuing its new tradition of making players earn their place on the merged tribe through a challenge, and tonight’s advantage will help one player secure their spot. Then, individual immunity is up for grabs for the first time this season.

See the excitement — and panic — in the full clip from Survivor Season 47 Episode 6, above.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS