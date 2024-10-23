‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Raegan Revord’s Missy Returns in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may explore the ups and downs of newlywed life for Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), but an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 2 is teasing the realities of in-law dynamics as Georgie’s younger sister Missy (Raegan Revord) takes a phone call from her new sister-in-law.

In the first look clip, above, Mandy is worried and looking for Georgie, who is seemingly nowhere to be found. “Hey, is Georgie over there?” Mandy asks Missy. The teen bluntly responds, “No. Why?”

“Oh, I just thought maybe he stopped by,” Mandy answers a little breathless as she paces with the corded telephone in her family’s living room. Missy picks up on Mandy’s tone and is quick to focus on that.

“Y’all have a fight?” Missy asks, sitting up and a little excited to hear the drama.

“No, don’t be silly,” Mandy cuts her off, instead shifting focus to Missy, who has been having a hard time in school. “What happened with you at school today?” she asks.

“Don’t change the subject. What are you fighting about?” Missy pushes. This finally compels Mandy to open up, but as mentioned above, it’s Missy who is going through a bit of a rough patch.

As teased in the logline for the episode titled, “Some New York Nonsense,” Georgie is going to struggle with balancing work, life, and family as Mandy worries about his wellbeing. At the same time, Missy is getting into trouble at school following the death of her and Georgie’s father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), which fans saw at the end of Young Sheldon.

Will Georgie be able to cope with all of the stress and will these challenges bring Mandy and Missy closer together? Only time will tell. For now, check out the full clip, above, and don’t miss the upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, when it premieres on Thursday, October 24.

