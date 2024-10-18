How ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Tango Title Sequence Happened

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1, Episode 1, “The 6:10 to Lubbock.”]

They say it takes two to tango and CBS’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is taking that phrasing quite literally with its new title sequence as stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment twirl around the McAllister house with the kind of skills that could only be picked up under professional instruction.

Donning silky attire for the spin around the kitchen, living room, and beyond, Jordan and Osment dazzle in what is sure to become an instant classic among TV opening credits. But how did it all come together? “Well, I first wanted to give credit to Steve Molaro, our co-creator in the show because when we were talking about the main titles… we sort of felt like the main title sequence in this sort of Big Bang world were always a very identifiable piece of these shows, and the theme songs were a very identifiable piece,” co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland says.

With that in mind, Holland says, “We wanted to find something that was also identifiable but felt unique and surprising and specific to the show. And Steve came up with the idea of the tango as a thing that perfectly encapsulates their relationship, that there’s a lot of passion and there’s fieriness and it’s sexy, but there’s also a push-pull to it, which is exactly what’s going on in Georgie and Manny’s life.”

While the idea had been sparked, it still required reaching out to the stars and getting them prepared to perform at such a high level within a quick turnaround period. “We went to Emily and Montana and we were like, ‘So we have this idea for the main title sequence..’ And I think Emily was really excited off the bat. And I think, Montana in his very Montana way was like, ‘I’ve never danced before, but I’ll give it my best shot.’ And that’s sort of Montana’s reaction to anything,” Holland shares.

“Learning the tango was on my bucket list. Let me just put that out there,” Jordan told TV Insider during a press conference prior to the premiere.

“We haven’t yet found a thing that he or Emily can’t do,” Holland gushes. In terms of preparation for the sequence, Holland notes that they brought in choreographers from Dancing With the Stars for assistance. “We figured that they we’re used to working with non-dancers and we were asking them, ’How long do you think they’ll need [to rehearse]? Three weeks, a month?’ And they were like, ‘No, we think in three or four days they could do this.’ And that’s what it was. It was about three or four days.”

“They would rehearse the show during the day and then would have a couple hours of dance rehearsal,” Holland explains. “And I think they did have a couple of dedicated days, but they were fantastic. It was pretty impressive.”

“We just had the best time,” Osment told us during a conference call, “and I’m so proud of it and it goes to show if Montana and I can learn a full tango together, I think this marriage is gonna work.”

What did you think of the exciting main title sequence for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage?

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS