There’s another couple to root for on Virgin River. The cozy romantic drama will be taking a trip down memory lane in Season 6 to explore the love story between Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents, Sarah and Everett. Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr will play the younger versions of the characters in Season 6 flashbacks, according to Deadline.

The flashbacks will be “set in or around 1972.” Young Sara is described as a “free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism, and trying to avoid the conventional/traditional life of a young woman in the ’70s. Always up for an adventure, she can’t help chasing an instant spark with a handsome musician, Everett, that might just be her star-crossed soulmate.” Everett is a “singer-songwriter with a poet’s soul. One day he’ll pursue his dreams of the stage, but for now, he’s skimming through life in a VW Van, until a chance meeting with a beautiful hitchhiker, Sarah, may just show him there’s more to life than he ever thought possible.”

Back in February 2024, the outlet reported that a prequel series centering around Mel’s parents was in development. Rothe and Kerr will recur in Season 6, and Netflix hasn’t provided an update about the status of the spinoff.

The past will weave into Virgin River’s present in the upcoming sixth season. Everett, played John Allen Nelson, was revealed as Mel’s biological father in the Season 5 Christmas special. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously teased that Season 6 would dive into “who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today.”

Rothe is known for her roles in the Happy Death Day movies and the Prime Video series Upload. Kerr is a Scottish actor who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. In addition to young Everett, Kerr is set to play Smoker in the second season of One Piece.

Would you watch a Virgin River prequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

