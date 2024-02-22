‘Virgin River’ Prequel in Development at Netflix & How Season 6 Will Set It Up

If the Virgin River holiday episodes left you wanting more when it comes to Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents and not just what’s to come from her and her biological father, Everett (John Allen Nelson), you’re going to love this news: You might get a lot more!

Netflix has a prequel in development that would focus on Mel’s parents, Sarah and Everett, and their origin story, according to Deadline. But we won’t have to wait until then to get a taste of it, with flashbacks into their past planned for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River, which is now in production in Vancouver, as revealed by a photo shared on Instagram of Breckenridge and Martin Henderson (who plays Jack). You can check that out below. The younger versions of Sarah and Everett are being cast for those flashbacks and potential sequel.

It was in Virgin River Season 5, teeing up the two holiday episodes, that Mel learned that her biological father was from the town she’d made her home. She and Jack then went on a bit of a scavenger hunt in their attempt to identify and find Everett. When they did, Everett at first sent Mel away, claiming not to be the man she was looking for, then showed up at her and Jack’s home and explained that because she looks so much like Sarah, seeing her broke his heart all over again. But he also didn’t think he lied since after Sarah’s death, he’s no longer the same man he was.

“I don’t know what you wanted to say to me or what you wanted me to say back. I don’t know if you wanted me in your life or just wanted to ask me for a kidney or something. But either way, I am your father, and I’m here now,” he said to Mel, gave her her mother’s letters, and revealed he had “something important” he needed to tell her.

When it comes to Everett, “as we get to know his character more in Season 6, we’ll get a sense that he is chosen to live off the grid. He’s really removed himself from society, and we’ll find out it’s for very emotional reasons,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Insider after the holiday episodes. “So I think that’s part of the conflict in Season 6, is Mel enjoying this relationship and him having to grow in order to meet her where she is.”

With the news of the flashbacks now, we’re especially interested in seeing what Mel learns about Sarah and Everett’s relationship—especially since this will be happening as she and Jack will be planning their wedding. Because, as Breckenridge pointed out to us, while Mel did ask Doc (Tim Matheson) to walk her down the aisle, “where’s Everett fit into all of this is the question.” Might something she hears about Sarah and Everett in the past affect that one way or the other?

What are you hoping these upcoming flashbacks reveal? And who would you like to see play Mel’s parents?

