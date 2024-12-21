Netflix

After all, as Smith told Swooon, while Brie and Mike may be together, “there’s always going to be the Brady factor, and that’s what keeps the triangle alive in Season 7 is just both sides battling to see which one wins in the end.”

In Episode 9, at Mel and Jack’s wedding, Brady made quite the grand declaration. “I’ve loved you since the moment I met you. I knew in the first 10 seconds that you were the one for me, that was never the question. The only question was whether or not I was the one for you,” he told Brie, who said he was but messed it up. He did that to keep her safe, and he’d do it again. He’d do anything for her. And he knew he would never feel that way about someone else again. (Awkward: His girlfriend Lark, played by Elise Gatien, was listening.)

Then, Brie told Mel and Kaia about their hookup and what he said. “There will always be feelings,” she said but knew she was messing with Brady’s life. “I don’t know if I can trust him. I know, I know I definitely cannot trust myself with him. That is why I’m with Mike. He’s a good guy, and I want to commit to Mike.” Kaia suggested she let Brady go, and if she couldn’t, Mel said, she should let them both go. But will Brie be able to do that? It does feel like Brie and Brady have at least one more go in them, whether they end up together or not…