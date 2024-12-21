‘Virgin River’: What Happened at Charmaine’s, the Love Triangle & More Burning Questions for Season 7
Well, the good news is that we know that Virgin River will be back for a seventh season because the end of its sixth? Wow!
There’s the obvious cliffhanger involving Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), whose house was broken into and who may or may not be alive. There’s also the matter of the very (and always) complicated love triangle of Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), and Mike (Marco Grazzini), which included cheating, a passionate declaration, and a proposal in Season 6. Doc’s (Tim Matheson) career is taking a hit. And we’re very worried about Muriel (Teryl Rothery) after her cancer diagnosis.
Below, we take a look at the burning questions we need answered in Season 7. Let us know yours in the comments section.
Virgin River, Season 7, TBA, Netflix