‘Chicago P.D.’ Scoop! What to Expect from ‘Twisty’ Case With New Officer Cook

Get ready for a somewhat different Chicago P.D. episode this week! Wednesday (October 23) night’s “Water and Money” brings on a momentous rainstorm in which Intelligence lends support to Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) as she and her partner disagree about an investigation.

Turner first appeared in Episode 2 earlier this season, riding with Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) after Detective Emily Martel (Victoria Cartagena) was killed in front of him and they pursued the shooter. “We really looked at the first episode she was in as getting to know her as a police officer and what she’s like as a patrol cop. And then this next episode, Episode 5, it’s definitely a deeper look into her character,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TV Insider. “We wanted to know more about who she is as a person. And so this will delve a little bit more into her not just police-wise, but also who she is, why she is that way, and what’s been going on with her for the past few years before she gets to hang with us.”

Intelligence will be lending her help on “something that she had a gut instinct about,” Sigan continues. She turns to the unit because she worked with them previously. “She asks for us to assist when she’s not sure she could find it elsewhere, and her gut instinct turns out to be right.”

While it sounds like she could certainly be showcasing skills she’d want Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to see, that’s not on her mind. “She’s looking at it as this case that’s really gotten under her skin. And so Voight gets to see just naturally who she is,” previews Sigan. “She’s very resilient and she doesn’t need a whole lot of validation and that she’s very sure of herself, which is very helpful in this case.”

The investigation itself is different for P.D., too. “This is actually a murder mystery case, which we don’t get to do very often,” says Sigan. “It’s twisty, it’s weird, it’s dark, and it brings out a lot in all of our characters not knowing what’s going on and not being in a complete sense of control, which is nice to see sometimes.”

After working with Ruzek in her first appearance, this time, Cook will be with Officer Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and it’s a very different dynamic.

“It’s very fun. The actors really get along great, and you can see onscreen there’s a really nice chemistry between the pair of them. What we were going for is a natural connection and kinship between the two of them. They understand who the other is, and it’s very natural and easy and they sort of accept each other right off the bat. And so it feels different than Ruzek—she met Ruzek on one of his worst days and was sort of there and just going through the ride with him,” Sigan details.

“Whereas this, they’re kind of meeting each other and getting to play off each other through the entire episode in a case that feels completely different from what we saw her do before,” she continues. “It’s a lot less run and gun. It’s a lot more psychological and strange, and it’s a nice thing for the two of them, I think, to experience together, and it creates a bond, and they sort of open up to each other. And so it’s another nice friendship that she’s established in the unit.”

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC