What To Know Episode 8 of Memory of a Killer reveals the identity of the Ferryman, the person who sent the hitman after Angelo’s daughter.

Plus, Dave puts together the pieces of the Henry Bloch case … but makes a surprising decision.

It seemed like the identity of the Ferryman, the one who sent the hitman after Angelo’s (Patrick Dempsey) daughter Maria (Odeya Rush) in the series premiere, was going to be a Memory of a Killer Season 1 finale reveal. But instead, the Fox thriller reveals that person’s identity in Episode 8, two before the finale. That’s not the only big moment in this episode, either.

But what is still to come is the confrontation. For now, the audience knows and Angelo knows, but the Ferryman doesn’t know he does. And let’s just say that we were right about something when we spoke with co-showrunner and executive producer Aaron Zelman about the second episode. Warning: Spoilers for Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 8 ahead!

First of all, to talk about the Ferryman’s identity, we have to also address the other big revelation of this episode: Dave’s (Peter Gadiot) investigation into the Fabroni jacket button that was at Bloch’s crime scene leads him to none other than Angelo (who brushes off his questions) and the fact that he owns a Porsche matching the description of the one seen at the site of the murder. In fact, he goes back to the store and claims to be his friend picking up his jacket for him, learns about Angelo’s other name (Doyle), and that, yes, his jacket is missing a button.

Meanwhile, Angelo has Joe (Richard Harmon) looks into Gilchrist and Dr. Robert Parks, and the younger man finds an address in New Jersey he’s certain is a trap left by the Ferryman. Angelo says he’ll be ready and leaves Joe to handle his assigned hit — but Joe can’t go through with it and has to call in Angelo for help.

As for that address, it’s the Parks’ home, where his widow, Julia, is hosting a bereavement group. Angelo ends up sitting in, introducing himself as Arthur and using the death of his wife and his very real, honest feelings about it when called upon to share. After, he talks to Julia about her loss and she drops the name Gilchrist, the lawyer who has been helping her family get back on their feet.

The tailor at Fabroni’s then calls Angelo to let him know his jacket’s ready — and to apologize that it wasn’t when his friend stopped by. Then, Dave goes to see Angelo (who’s ready with a gun on him) and shares that he knows who killed Bloch, but he’s not going to turn that person in because he thinks that he just did it because he targeted his daughter. He has no problem letting this case go unsolved. Both know that Dave knows that Angelo killed Bloch. However, Dave also leaves Angelo with key information about FBI Agent Grant (Gina Torres): She has a way of asking questions as if she already knows the answer, and she’s like a dog with a bone who doesn’t know how to let go. Angelo then proceeds to go over his interactions with her at the hospital and then in the grocery store, leading to the reveal that…

Yes, Grant is the Ferryman! Her son was Robert Parks, and she’s helping out with her granddaughter, who’s in therapy and still not talking. A flashback to the wake for her son sees Grant join her granddaughter in her room with her father’s dolls. Among them was his favorite: The Ferryman. It was while holding it that she promised her granddaughter that she was going to bring the man who took her father from her to justice.

What did you think of the Ferryman reveal and Dave’s decision about Angelo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Memory of a Killer, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox