Rachael Ray Shares Health Update & Admits to ‘a Couple Bad Falls’ in Recent Weeks

Rachael Ray has spoken out about her physical health for the first time since fans grew concerned about the celebrity chef following a video last month where she appeared to slur her speech.

On Tuesday, October 22, Ray launched her new podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. The longtime Food Network favorite was joined by actress and Jason Biggs’ wife Jenny Mollen for the premiere episode.

Ray sounded articulate and in good spirits as she opened up about her home life with her husband John Cusmino in Lake Luzerne, New York. “I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen… I really like chores,” she shared. “What people consider physical work… I like making dinners, planning dinners, making lists.”

She went on to profess her love of “physical labor,” however, she admitted physical chores have been on pause in recent weeks because she had suffered a few falls.

“I like to help carry in the wood,” she explained. “I had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

She added: “I love carrying wood. How many pieces of wood did John carry? Can I carry more? I don’t say that to John, I just say that to myself.”

Ray did not specify the nature of her falls or if they had anything to do with the state she appeared to be in during her recent video.

In early September, Ray shared a video from her FYI series Rachael Ray in Tuscany where she appeared to be slurring as she spoke, others crassly said she looked “puffy.” It led many on social media to speculate that something might be wrong with Ray and put forward a number of unsubstantiated theories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home.Made.Nation (@home.made.nation)

According to TMZ, when the star’s rep was asked about the video, they were told, “No comment.”

A week later, Ray took to Instagram to repost another clip from her FYI series where she shared her recipe for Rabbit Ragu. However, she didn’t address the fan concerns from her previous video.

This left fans wondering if the 56-year-old would comment on her podcast as to why she appeared to be slurring, and whether she’d open up about any health issues.

Last year, Ray said goodbye to her self-titled talk show after 17 seasons, having hosted the program since 2006. She went on to co-found Free Food Studios, selling a 50% stake in the company to A&E Networks in January 2024.

Ray’s new weekly podcast is described as follows: “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (quite literally!) is about life’s journeys and what keeps us going,” Ray said in a statement. “It’s unscripted, raw, and real talk. Working fuels me, connecting with people fuels me, and this platform allows for connection and conversation on a more personal level, which really fuels me.”

October 29’s episode brings Billy Crudup of The Morning Show. Other guests in future weeks are Bob Harper, Anne Burrell, Harlan Coben, Jacques Pepin, Jeremy Sisto, and Billy Porter.